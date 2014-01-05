Carmelo Anthony on recent trade rumor with the Clippers: 'It's silly and stupid'

DALLAS – Carmelo Anthony never said he didn’t want to play with Chris Paul. But he called the recent report that the Knicks and Clippers might consider an Anthony for Blake Griffin trade “silly and stupid.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers also used the word “stupid” a few times in reaction the report, which said the two sides haven’t had any discussions.

Still, Anthony and Paul are good friends and have been rumored to want to team up the way LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh did in Miami.

There was a time it was thought it would be with the Knicks, but then Paul was traded to the Clippers and ultimately signed a long-term extension with them. For Anthony and Paul to join forces now it would have to be in Los Angeles.

“Coming up, everybody talks about it,” Anthony said. “It started from back in the USA team. We laugh and joke about it. It just so happened that them three guys did it. It happens.

“Everybody always say they want to play with this guy or play with that guy. Me and Chris have been rumored to play together since he came in the NBA. There’s always trade rumors to try and get us together. It never happened. … It was stupid and silly.”

Anthony will be a free agent in July and with no guarantees he will re-sign, the Knicks might consider trading their franchise player. At this point, the Knicks hope to keep Anthony and continue to build with him,

