Carmelo Anthony's shoulder improving without surgery

Carmelo Anthony said his left shoulder is feeling "much better." He doesn't think he will need surgery, but he added, "It's still not 100 percent."

Anthony spoke to reporters Thursday at an event unveiling a newly refurbished basketball court at Red Hook East Houses in Brooklyn, where he spent his early childhood.

Anthony played in the postseason with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. He injured it late in the regular season against the Pacers.

Knicks general manager Glen Grunwald said the Knicks "got a good report" from the doctors Thursday. "We're hopeful that it'll be a non-issue going forward," he said, "but there's no guarantees on these injury things. But we're hopeful."

Anthony led the NBA in scoring during the regular season, averaging 28.7 points. In the playoffs, he averaged 28.8 points in 12 games.