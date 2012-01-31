Carmelo says Knicks totally support D'Antoni

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- As the losses pile up, Mike D'Antoni's job status as Knicks coach is a natural topic for discussion.

Or is it?

"We don't talk about that," Carmelo Anthony said Monday. "Any time teams are losing, that's the first thing that comes to mind is the coach. We don't talk about that. We support Mike 100 percent. He's here with us, we're here with him and we're going to roll with that."

D'Antoni, who is in the last year of his contract, was asked if he is concerned about his job.

"I don't know," he asked a reporter. "Are you worried about yours?"

When the reporter said yes, he is, D'Antoni replied: "Welcome to the club. It's tough out there."