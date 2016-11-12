SportsBasketballKnicks

Carmelo Anthony still hasn’t come to terms with Donald Trump’s election

Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler, left, guards New York Knicks forward...

Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler, left, guards New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony as he drives to the basket during the first quarter of an NBA game Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Chicago. Credit: AP / Matt Marton

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

BOSTON — Carmelo Anthony still hasn’t come to terms with Donald Trump being elected President of the United States.

Anthony has been an activist for peace and continues to speak out on trying to make America great again. But he wasn’t a Trump supporter and needs time to process that Trump beat out Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

“I think everybody is kind of still in this daze right now, pinching themselves and asking, ‘Is it real?’ ” Anthony said. “It’s going to take time for everybody to just understand and fathom the fact that we have a new commander in chief, that particular person at the helm of our country right now.

“It’s going to take time for everybody for it to sink in. Right now, it’s a surreal feeling. Even the more that you watch the news and read the clippings, it still doesn’t seem real.”

