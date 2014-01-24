Carmelo Anthony voted All-Star starter

Carmelo Anthony was voted to start in the NBA All-Star Game for the third straight time as a Knick.

Could it be his last?

Anthony has said he will opt out of his contract in July and become a free agent. The Knicks hope to re-sign Anthony and can offer him $34 million more than any other team. But the Knicks’ struggles this season could make Anthony look to join a team with a better chance to win.

This is the sixth straight time Anthony was voted a starter and he’ll be playing in his seventh All-Star Game Feb. 16 in New Orleans. He made it four times with the Nuggets.

Anthony is third in the NBA in scoring, averaging 26.1 points per game and is pulling down a career-high 9.0 rebounds.

Starting on the East team along with Anthony will be forwards Paul George of the Pacers, and the Heat’s LeBron James, and guards Dwyane Wade of Miami and Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving.

Anthony finished third in the Eastern Conference frontcourt voting behind James – who received an NBA-high 1.4 million votes, and George.

The West starters are Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, Warriors guard Steph Curry, Thunder forward and NBA scoring leader Kevin Durant, Clippers forward Blake Griffin and Minnesota double-double machine Kevin Love.

The NBA coaches pick the reserves, which will be announced Jan. 30.