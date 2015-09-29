Carmelo Anthony wants to be a 'big brother' to Kristaps Porzingis

Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis shared the basketball court plenty during the offseason, including a week in which the two played one-on-one.

The games were to five, and Porzingis said he beat Anthony a couple of times. Porzingis, the No. 4 pick in the draft, said he's learned a lot from Anthony. That tutelage won't end anytime soon as Anthony said he wants to be "a big brother" to the Knicks' 20-year-old rookie.

"I kind of feel sorry for him," Anthony said during media day. "There's so much pressure on him at this point and this guy hasn't played not even one minute in the NBA. I'm going to try to kind of be a big brother to him and kind of take the pressure off him a little bit. There's going to be so much pressure. It's something he's never experienced before.

"He's [20] years old, first time in the NBA, this is new to him. To be a newcomer into this game, into this league, in New York, that's tough. I don't think he knows what he's about to get himself into, so I got to kind of be that wall for him."

There were reports over the summer that Anthony initially wasn't happy with the selection of Porzingis. He tried to distance himself from that.

"What I think at this point is a little bit irrelevant," Anthony said. "I've showed everybody that I supported that pick. I've showed everybody that I support Porzingis. As long as me and KP know our relationship, that's all that really matters. It doesn't matter what somebody else might speculate out there."

Porzingis said, "Me and Melo, we're great. I'm trying to learn as much as I can from him, asking him questions. For me to be around him all day long is great. I'm just trying to get as much information as I can."