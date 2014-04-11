Carmelo Anthony will continue playing through shoulder issue - for now

Carmelo Anthony plans to continue playing through the discomfort in his right shoulder as long as the Knicks have a chance to make the playoffs.

That, of course, could end Friday night.

A loss to the Raptors and a Hawks’ win over the Nets, who are supposed to rest some main guys, would eliminate the Knicks from the playoffs.

“I’ll deal with that when that time comes,” Anthony said Friday morning at shootaround. “Until the numbers say we’re eliminated, I’m not going to sit out.”

Anthony injured his shoulder last week against the Nets when he and Joe Johnson got tangled up. X-rays were negative. But in the past two games Anthony has shot 9-for-31 and scored 23 points, and has said he’s felt little to no strength in his arm and shoulder. He hasn’t gotten any additional test though.

“At this point what is the tests going to do?” he said. “If they say something is really bad with it, I’m still not going to sit out. I’d rather wait until it’s all over with.”

The Knicks haven’t played since Sunday. Anthony has been getting treatment, running and doing some shooting. He said he feels better, but it always acts up during “the grind of the game.”

Anthony said he doesn’t think he will need surgery in the offseason, but added, “[We] still don’t know exactly what’s wrong with it.”

The Knicks have three games remaining after Friday night.