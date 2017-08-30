Cavaliers’ Derrick Rose calls season with Knicks ‘learning experience’

Derrick Rose is now in Cleveland with LeBron James, but he hasn’t forgotten about his lone season in New York.

Rose’s only season with the Knicks was also the end for former team President Phil Jackson, who stepped down in late June. Jackson wanted the Knicks to run the triangle offense and Rose was publicly critical of it last season.

“On the court was when it was the craziest to me,” Rose said to The Associated Press about last season. “Some of the strategies and all that, I didn’t understand. It was confusing. It was just a learning experience.”

Rose, who averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games last season, had an eventful time on and off the court with the Knicks. He was found not liable in a civil sexual assault trial in October. Rose missed preseason practices and games to attend the trial in Los Angeles. In January, he flew to Chicago to deal with a family matter without telling the Knicks and was fined. He dealt with trade rumors involving himself and teammate Carmelo Anthony at the deadline in February. Rose was also benched during games at various points. His season finally ended in early April because of surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, the latest in a slew of injuries that have derailed his career.

The former NBA MVP was in the final year of a five-year, $94-million contract last season. He signed a one-year deal worth $2.1 million with the Cavaliers in July.

The Knicks finished 31-51 last season and missed the playoffs, while the Cavaliers lost to the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Rose is 28 and, according to The Associated Press, is working out seriously to get ready for the upcoming season.

“When I get on a good team and I’m still hooping the same way, what are you going to say then?” Rose told The Associated Press. “The only thing that you’ll say is that I can still play.”