Celtics' West reportedly fights with teammate Wafer

BOSTON - Delonte West reportedly got into a fight with teammate Von Wafer at the Celtics' shootaround Friday morning, which had the team in the midst of unwanted controversy hours before their game against the Knicks.

According to multiple reports, the altercation between West and Wafer was sparked by a physical three-on-three game after the shootaround and carried over into the locker room.

"There was a fight, and that's all you need to know,'' Doc Rivers said before the game.

West is serving the second game of a 10-game suspension to start the season after pleading guilty to a weapons charge in July. Wafer, who played for the Rockets last season, is the 15th man on the roster.

Before the game, Wafer denied any involvement in a fight and deferred all comments to Rivers and general manager Danny Ainge. "I don't know what's going on,'' Wafer said. "You'd have to talk to Doc and Danny about that.''

West was not available to talk because suspended players are not allowed in the arena on game nights. Fights during practices are not uncommon in the NBA, but the issue is heightened because of West's troubled history. There already is speculation that the Celtics will waive him.

Rivers also acknowledged it to be a concern because it happened on a game day. "I'm going to leave it alone, but honestly, I'm not real thrilled with it,'' he said. "But it happened. We'll handle it.''