Chris Paul is not the right fix for the Knicks now

A decision on the fate of Chris Paul will come this month, with a June 28 deadline for the Phoenix Suns to be able to waive him and opt out of paying him $30.8 million next season. And that decision could send the 12-time All-Star searching for a new team.

With a star of such magnitude possibly available, it is natural that the Knicks would surface as a possible destination.

But this time, it seems unlikely the Knicks will be a landing spot for the 38-year-old point guard. As the NBA Finals wind down, the focus will shift to the offseason, and in any star search the Knicks figure to be in the center of every rumor. But Paul is not the fit for the Knicks — nor are the Knicks right for him.

ESPN reported before Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday that the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Knicks and Golden State "would all be potential destinations for Paul, who would then sign a deal at a much lower number than the $30 million he’s guaranteed in Phoenix.”

The Knicks need help to reach the next level, if they hope to be playing in the Finals someday soon rather than watching. And their desire for a star is no secret, and neither are the connections between Paul and the Knicks' front office, where current team president Leon Rose resides. Rose once headed up CAA’s basketball division and formerly represented Paul, who still is a CAA client.

But while the Knicks may have been craving Paul at another time, it’s hard to imagine that now. Paul may still remain in Phoenix. But with a home in Los Angeles and his family there, the Lakers or Clippers are a more likely preference for Paul as his career winds down.

With the Lakers, Paul could step in as a starter and achieve what has been talked about quietly — uniting part of the crew that once hoped to unite in LeBron James, Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade. Anthony and Wade are retired, providing a countdown clock for Paul and James to get together. If his hope is to win a championship ring before his career ends his best chances might come either by remaining in Phoenix on a cheaper deal or joining James with the Lakers.

The bigger point for the Knicks though is his fit just isn’t right, even if he would provide a roster boost. While Paul would step in as a starter with the Lakers or Clippers, in New York the point guard spot is manned by Jalen Brunson, who just proved himself not only to be the leader of the team but also a player who could rise in the glare of the postseason.

Pairing Paul and Brunson together in the backcourt would come with all sorts of complications, too, giving the Knicks an undersized backcourt. Ideally, in New York, Paul could be a backup, but that role is taken up right now by Immanuel Quickley, who finished second in Sixth Man of the Year balloting this season. The Knicks could trade Quickley this summer as he is now eligible for a pricey contract extension. But Quickley’s still in New York right now and even if he’d like to be a starter, it’s easier to keep him on the bench than it would be for a future Hall of Famer like Paul.

The Knicks' star chase will continue, but this one isn’t the right one.