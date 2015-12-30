Derek Fisher glad he wasn’t disciplined for Barnes incident

If Derek Fisher is relieved he avoided any league-imposed discipline for his role in the preseason physical altercation with Memphis Grizzlies player Matt Barnes, the Knicks coach hid it well Tuesday.

A day after the NBA announced that Barnes is suspended for Memphis’ next two games and for the Oct. 3 fight with Fisher that took place at Barnes’ Los Angeles-area home, the Knicks coach did his best to avoid the subject.

“They made their decision,” he said, “and that’s it.”

The league, which conducted its own investigation into the fight, said Monday it was suspending Barnes “for engaging in a physical altercation and threatening” Fisher.

Fisher, a one-time teammate of Barnes with the Lakers, reportedly is in a relationship with Barnes’ estranged wife, Gloria Govan. The fight took place during the preseason after Fisher flew to California following a Knicks practice to see his children.

Asked if he’s relieved the investigation is in the past, Fisher said, “Until you guys asked me about it, it really doesn’t register for me. They announced it, they made a decision and I’ll continue to do what I’m doing . . . I don’t know if there’s really anything more to say.”

The Knicks and Grizzlies face each other Jan. 16 in Memphis.

More Phil?

Fisher revealed during the preseason that he asked Knicks president Phil Jackson to be more involved this season. But the Knicks coach said Tuesday “there hasn’t been an exorbitant change” with Jackson’s role, and Fisher said he’s fine with that.

Fisher said they regularly exchange thoughts and observations about the team through emails or conversations in the mornings before practices. Fisher said Jackson also has attended some practices from time to time.

“He hasn’t been overly coming in to film sessions or trying to do more than his role is,” Fisher said. “For sure he’s included more people in the conversations in terms of things we’re talking about as a group. I think the balance has been good.”