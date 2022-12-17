Tom Thibodeau: Derrick Rose deserves to have jersey retired by Bulls

CHICAGO — Derrick Rose never took his warmups off Wednesday night, but Tom Thibodeau suggested that when Rose’s playing days are over, his jersey should hang in the rafters at the United Center.

“I’m hopeful. My opinion is he is deserving,” said Thibodeau, who coached Rose for much of his tenure in Chicago. “I’d love to see it. I think there were a few players that were on that team that deserve consideration to be up there. And so, what Derrick did for this organization, what he did for the city and what the city and the organization did for him — I’d love to see it. In my opinion, he’s a Hall of Fame player.”

“Of course I’ve thought about it, but only from people asking me about it,” Rose said. “Yeah, for me it wouldn’t be a big problem, but for my family members to see that and the people that have supported me all these years to be part of it, that would be cool. I know the love I’ve received, no matter if it’s here or somewhere else, that’s all I need.”

His feelings about the Hall of Fame are similar — although he went on a deep tangent.

“Who wouldn’t want to make the Hall of Fame one day?” Rose said. “But there are a couple ways you could look at it. I’d be very grateful for that, but at the same time, can someone in here name a famous gladiator?

“I’m saying it in a way that like in 200, 300 years, nobody is going to care about what went on. For me, the knowledge, the wisdom, the love, the capital I got from this sport allowed me to do a lot, and I’m very grateful and appreciative of that. The things I want to do after basketball I feel like is going to be bigger than what I do in basketball.

In the meantime, any talk of Rose’s future honors will have to wait because he has no plans to exit the NBA yet.

“I feel good. I’m able to condition, I’m able to run,'' he said. "My body, I’m underweight. I feel like I’m adapting. I mean, the situation I’m in right now, I’m just happy that I didn’t lose it by the way I was playing. Or I didn’t get benched because of my play. I got benched because of he wanted to see how Deuce [McBride] looked, and it’s a younger guy getting into the rotation. So how I can hate on that? That’s how I looked at it.”

He has talked about “Tom Brady it” as his plan.

“Yeah, that’s what I mean,” Rose said. “Tom’s still going until they kick him out too. You know what I mean? Yeah, I feel healthy. I’m not trying to [bully] a young man’s spot on the team, but I feel like I’m healthy enough to play. I can still add something to the team.”

Former Knick Orr passes away

Former Knick Louis Orr passed away Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 64. Orr played six seasons for the Knicks from 1982 to 1988 after being drafted in the second round by the Indiana Pacers in 1980. He was a head coach at Siena, Seton Hall and Bowling Green and served as an assistant to Patrick Ewing at Georgetown University until his death.

Ewing tweeted, “I’ve lost a great friend. Someone who has been in my life since I was 22 years old. We developed a friendship and a brotherhood. He was always someone I could talk to — we would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family. Louis Orr will be truly missed and he will forever be part of this Hoya program.”