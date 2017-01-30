Derrick Rose misses game vs. Hawks because of sprained ankle

ATLANTA — Derrick Rose’s sprained left ankle sidelined him for Sunday’s game and could keep him out for at least two more.

Rose is in a walking boot to keep pressure off the ankle he injured in Friday night’s win over Charlotte. With the Knicks playing three games in four nights, Rose doesn’t sound as if he will return before the weekend at the earliest.

After playing at Washington on Tuesday night and Brooklyn on Wednesday night, the Knicks will host the Cavaliers Saturday night.

“With me, ankle and hamstring injuries, I just have to take my time with it, listen to my body,” Rose said. “I think that’s what I’m doing right now.

“It’s kind of tough,” he said. “Of course I want to be out there. They’re so sudden, three games in four nights, I have to be smart, and whenever I step back on the court, I want to be a hundred percent. I want to be at a hundred percent because if not, that’s when things kind of go the other way or you pull something. I want to be a hundred percent.”

Rose said he was a little concerned when he landed on Kemba Walker’s foot and turned his ankle. It never swelled up — Rose said it’s more of a bone bruise — but he immediately knew he would miss some time.

“It started throbbing right away,” Rose said. “Usually if it was a tweak, I’d try to walk it off. I tried to wait a little minute to see if it was going to die down, but the throbbing . . . It’s kind of hard when you feel like your heartbeat is in that area. You feel a pulse, and I knew I had to get to the back.”

This was the sixth game Rose missed this season. The first four were because of a lower-back injury. The other was when he left the team without notice and flew to Chicago for “a family issue.”

Overall, Rose, who has had multiple knee surgeries, believes his legs have held up pretty well.

“I feel great,” he said. “I just love how healthy I am this year, playing in the amount of games that I’m playing in. I almost feel like a rookie as far as trying to get all the games out of the way as possible and just conditioning my body to get used to the NBA season.”

Hornacek on Melo. Even if the Knicks are able to find a trade that works for them, Carmelo Anthony has the final say because he would have to agree to waive his no-trade clause. Coach Jeff Hornacek, who has been through many trade deadlines as a player and a coach, said that makes it a little different.

“He has control,” Hornacek said. “But it’s like anything else, talk is out there. He’s trying to focus on playing and help our team win. He’s done a great job of that. But at the end, he’s got the final say. So he’s going to keep playing for us, and the guys have to put all that stuff aside and keep playing.”