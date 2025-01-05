CHICAGO — The Knicks are careful to avoid distractions of any kind, but it was hard to ignore what was in front of them at the United Center on Saturday night — the Chicago Bulls honoring Derrick Rose, who had been a mainstay for Tom Thibodeau in every stop of his coaching career and a mentor to Jalen Brunson in his formative years.

“I can’t put it into words,” Brunson said. “I’m so thankful to have him as a role model, as a mentor. That’s my man and I love him to death.”

Rose spoke before the game and was scheduled to be honored at halftime, but the Bulls added the news Saturday that his jersey will be retired in a ceremony next season, joining Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Sloan and Bob Love in the rafters.

Rose grew up in Chicago and then starred for the Bulls before injuries took away the early promise of his career. But he has found peace and believes it didn’t derail his journey, even if it changed the outcome.

“Who knows? That’s something I really don’t think about,” Rose said. “The last time I had those conversations was years, years ago. Who knows? But at the same time, with me being obsessed, I wouldn’t have found out who I was as a person. I was obsessed with the game.

“If I would have won one championship, I would have wanted four. And I would have gone further and further away from finding self-knowledge, self-revelation, identity.

“And yeah, everybody’s story is different. For some reason, mine ended up being this way. Coming from Chicago, you roll with the punches.”