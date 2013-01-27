Despite good game from Amar'e Stoudemire, Knicks are routed by 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- Raymond Felton returned Saturday night and played like someone who had missed the last 12 games. Many of the Knicks played that way.

Aside from Amar'e Stoudemire, who had his best game of the season, the Knicks played miserably on offense and defense and were trounced by the 76ers, 97-80, at the Wells Fargo Center.

"We just didn't have any effort," Mike Woodson said. "It started right from the beginning -- layup after layup. We didn't come to compete, and that's kind of disappointing.

"Across the board, we were awful -- coaches, everybody."

The Knicks trailed by double figures the entire second half. They shot 34.6 percent, fell behind by as many as 29 points in the third quarter and had no answer for All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday.

Felton started on Holiday and Iman Shumpert got his chance, but nothing worked. Holiday embarrassed the Knicks, scoring a career-high 35 points and adding six assists. Evan Turner and Nick Young had 20 points each for the 76ers (18-25), who made 50.7 percent of their field-goal attempts.

"We couldn't stop them," Carmelo Anthony said. "They beat us with two plays -- isolation for Jrue and sometimes, every once in a while, pick-and-roll."

Anthony led the Knicks (25-16) with 25 points but needed 28 shots to get there. He missed 19 of the 28, including all six of his three-point tries.

"I couldn't throw a rock in the ocean," Anthony said.

It was Anthony's 28th straight game of at least 20 points, tying Patrick Ewing for the second- most in franchise history. If he reaches 20 Sunday night against the Hawks, he will tie Richie Guerin's club record.

Stoudemire was the lone Knick who was sharp. He scored 12 points in the first half, hitting all five of his shots, and wound up shooting 8-for-13 and scoring a season-high 20 points in 26:30. The rest of the Knicks shot 20-for-68, and three of their top players didn't make a field goal.

J.R Smith was 0-for-8 with no points and four turnovers. Shumpert missed all six of his attempts and had one point. Jason Kidd shot 0-for-3 and didn't have a point or an assist in 14:57. He was in the locker room getting treatment on his back in the fourth quarter to allow him to be available to face the Hawks.

Felton played for the first time since fracturing his right pinkie on Dec. 25 against the Lakers. The Knicks hoped his return would give their offense a boost, but he was rusty on both ends of the floor. Felton shot 2-for-8 and had eight points and three assists in 28:42.

He got his hand smacked in the fourth quarter and said it "stung for a second but then went away," which he called a good sign.

"I was a little rusty out there," Felton said. "First game in four weeks, my timing is not back yet."

Felton had an excuse, but the rest of the Knicks didn't.

The Knicks went more than seven minutes in the third quarter without a field goal and were 4-for-27 from the field for a 14:44 stretch in the first and second halves. The 76ers outscored the Knicks 38-18 in that time and led 84-58 heading to the fourth.

"We can't have nights like that," Woodson said. "I know teams go through it. We haven't had very many games this season like that. Coaches, none of us like sitting and watching that. It's on all of us. It's on me. It's on the players to make sure we don't have another game like that."