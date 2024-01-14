Knicks' Deuce McBride appears ready to take on larger role

When the Knicks arrive at Madison Square Garden to take the court for Monday afternoon’s meeting with the Orlando Magic, Jalen Brunson — listed as questionable — may be ready to play, sending Deuce McBride back to his familiar role of coming off the bench.

But it doesn’t mean there wasn’t value Saturday night when McBride got his first start of the season and put up a career-high 19 points, helping the Knicks to a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. McBride has gone from barely seeing the court early in the season to a role as the backup point guard with the trade of Immanuel Quickley to Toronto two weeks ago. And, for a night, he showed that the Knicks could rely on him for even more.

Not a lot was going right for the Knicks Saturday without Brunson. The offense was disjointed as Julius Randle had a rough night as the primary offensive creator. Randle turned the ball over six times as the Knicks found themselves playing catchup against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who were missing nine players and fielding a team that mostly had gained its familiarity with each other in the G League.

But McBride tried not to do too much, instead focusing on his two main values — as a defensive pest and an increasingly confident scorer. He converted 7 of 10 shots, including going 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. He handed out five assists and simply did his job.

“I knew if we wanted to win I’d have to be a big part of it scoring,” McBride said. “Jalen obviously scores a lot of points for us. . . . . I felt like I could get the team an extra boost.”

The problem of turning the ball over 22 times (six by Randle), was an indication of just how important Brunson is to the Knicks. But McBride’s performance did show that he is able to handle his role — and perhaps a larger one. McBride has long been a favorite of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau for his preparation and ability to stay ready through the times when he rarely saw the floor.

“I mean, you prepare,” McBride said. “In the summer doing a lot of long workouts, a lot of running, just knowing at some point it’s a long season and your name is going to be called. So you’ve got to do whatever you can do to be prepared as much as you can.”

But that is part of what attracted Thibodeau and the Knicks to him as a second-round pick. An elite high school quarterback at Moeller High in Ohio, he developed a leadership mentality. Then when he opted for basketball at West Virginia under Bob Huggins, sharpening the work ethic and defensive mindset, he was a fit for Thibodeau and mature enough to wait his turn. The day that the Knicks traded Quickley they rewarded McBride with a three-year, $13.3 million contract extension.

McBride played 38 minutes Saturday, never coming off the court in the second half as the Knicks erased a deficit and pulled away for the win.

“He just plays hard,” Thibodeau said. “He’s an elite defender. That’s been his strength. That’s been his calling card. He’s proven to be a really good shooter as well. He has a lot of confidence, really works hard on his game. So this is a great opportunity for him. Every time he’s been called upon he’s been ready and he’s performed well.”

Notes & quotes: Orlando's Franz Wagner is out for Monday's game with a sprained right ankle. Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable with right knee tendinitis.