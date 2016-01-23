Doc Rivers: Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis is ‘going to be special’

Clippers coach Doc Rivers has been impressed with Kristaps Porzingis’ toughness and believes he’s going to be a “special” player.

“He’s going to be great,” Rivers said. “He’s a skilled player. When you have skill at that early of an age and size and IQ . . . I think what everyone underestimated with him is he’s a tough kid. He has toughness. That’s not fake. It’s just who he is.

“If people would have seen that, he probably would have gone a lot higher is my guess. He’s going to be special.”