Donovan Mitchell knows spotlight is on him and what could have been

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell knows what the story is going to be and where the spotlight will shine when the Knicks and Cavaliers tip off their best-of-seven playoff series Saturday night.

The New York native spent the summer believing he was coming home, as did most of the Knicks' fan base. The trade talk centered solely on how the Knicks would bring him back — until it didn’t, when the Cavs stepped in and undercut the Knicks' offer.

And however that happened, it has come to this — a first-round showdown to prove he was worth the price.

“It will be a different challenge, one I haven't experienced in my career,” Mitchell told reporters after Cleveland’s final practice before Game 1. “That's what makes the game fun, and I think we're excited as a group to go out there. I know a lot of stories gonna be about myself and that stuff. I think there's a lot of different guys out here thatm you know, looking to prove themselves and to build as well, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The fun will depend on what perspective you’re approaching this series from. For Knicks fans, it could put a cap on how this season is regarded. On the one hand, the Knicks exceeded expectations, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference and securing a playoff berth. On the other hand, Mitchell turned the Cavs into the fourth seed and a team that ranked in the top 10 in the NBA in offensive and defensive rating. And if the Knicks lose, it’s hard to avoid thinking what could have been — even for the players on the Knicks.

“That’s all we heard all summer, to be honest with you,” Jalen Brunson said when asked if he pictured a backcourt of Mitchell and himself. “But I think wherever he’s gone — Utah and Cleveland — he’s made an impact. He has that type of presence.”

Mitchell and Brunson have emerged as leaders of their respective teams, and even if they rarely actually match up on the floor, the comparisons are obvious. That was perhaps never more evident than in the final meeting between the teams in the regular season. Mitchell scored 42 points — and Brunson put up a career-best 48 points to lead a Knicks win.

There are tight connections between the teams. Mitchell works out in the offseason with Immanuel Quickley and has a long friendship with Brunson and Josh Hart. And there is no one closer to him in this matchup than Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, who worked with him in Utah for years.

“I said it when I first got here,” Mitchell said. “It’s a full-circle moment; life this year especially has been a full-circle moment for me. Yeah, we’re playing the Knicks, playing the hometown team, and the stuff from the summer, I’m playing against an associate head coach in Johnnie Bryant, who I don't know if you guys know this, but like what you guys see, the product of who I am, is from him. You know, he's from Day One, he’s there and helped me and grew me to be who I am today. And, you know, there's a lot of moments of full-circle moments and it’s what makes basketball fun, makes sports fun.

“I haven’t talked to him in a while. That's family, though. That's like my brother, you know. Blood wouldn't make us any closer. But his wife texted both of us this morning. I had to ignore it. I love his kids like family. I've been to his house a million times, but you know, right now, it's time to go.”