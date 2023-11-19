How Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson's bond is key for Knicks

MINNEAPOLIS — It began with a chance meeting in an airport, Donte DiVincenzo already committed to his college plans, bound for Villanova, ran into Jalen Brunson and made a request — one that Brunson mimics with a smile.

“I remember he committed to Villanova like my junior year and I saw him in the airport and he was like, ‘Hey, why don’t you come to Villanova?’” Brunson said, imitating DiVincenzo. “I remember just laughing and saying no. And then fast forward a year later I’m committing.”

They would become roommates and teammates, then best friends and national champions. And now, years later, they find themselves in something that they could not have imagined back when it began in that chance encounter — NBA teammates on the Knicks and helping guide the Knicks together.

Saturday in Charlotte the two got a chance to start in the backcourt together with Quentin Grimes sidelined, DiVincenzo moving up from his role with the second unit and pairing with Brunson. While Brunson signed on as the leader of the team a year ago and has been playing at an All-Star level, DiVincenzo joined him this summer, already with a championship ring in his career, and he has quickly acclimated himself, the two flowing together as naturally as they did in college.

Brunson had 32 points and eight assists Saturday while DiVincenzo added a career-high of 25 points, connecting on a career-best seven three-point field goals. But more than the numbers, it was the easy fit together.

“Yeah, way back,” DiVincenzo said of their relationship’s beginning. “And ever since we’ve been close. We’ve been best friends. And I think the beautiful thing about our relationship that we don’t talk about basketball. We separate the basketball from our personal lives and it allows us to get the best out of each other on the court.”

A day earlier when RJ Barrett was sidelined, too, their Villanova teammate Josh Hart started beside them, too. Add in Ryan Arcidiacono, another college teammate, and it’s just an unlikely combination of pieces.

“It’s super weird. Super weird,” DiVincenzo said. “I think (Friday) when they’re announcing the starting lineup, it’s like, ‘from Villanova, from Villanova, from Villanova.' It was like Villanova going up against the Wizards.”

Brunson and Hart paired up last season after Hart arrived at the trade deadline in February and became a comic duo with the carefully scripted point guard joined by the say anything — and eat anything in postgame interviews — versatile piece. But in DiVincenzo, Brunson has been joined by his closest friend in the league.

While the Knicks have made little secret about their pursuit of star talent, they have a type they are seeking — a player who works beside Brunson, who defends, who can shoot — and DiVincenzo is all of those things.

And there is also the matter of him knowing Brunson better than anyone. That means the hard-nosed guard has some habits that may be surprising.

“I got a lot of things,” DiVincenzo said. “Honestly, I’m more of the quiet one. So he busts the hell out of me. When I’m quiet it doesn’t sit well with him. So he’s going to keep nagging me until I talk to him.”

Talk or something else?

“He likes Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, all that stuff,” he said. “He would play that loud as well. I’m the quiet one. I’m trying to play my video games and stuff like that. But it just worked. It worked for us.”

Knicks fans are more interested in what Brunson brings on the court and he is playing at a level that has made him one of the most valuable players in the game and a clear leader in the locker room and practice.

“He’s been doing this since Mac Irving at high school in Stevenson,” DiVincenzo said. “His game hasn’t really changed. I think for me just watching him and the efficiency, just the way he does it night-in, night-out, is very impressive. But all his footwork, all his dribble-up threes. Everything that he’s doing I’ve been seeing for eight or nine years now.

“I would love for him to get an All-Star berth. I think he is. I think we have two All-Stars on this team. And I thought that last year watching these guys. We have a lot of good talent on this team. So you know how the NBA works whatever it is. But we know what our situation is. And we know who the guys are in this locker room. “

DiVincenzo may not be an All-Star and maybe when Grimes returns he won’t be a starter, but he delivers much of what the Knicks need — a heady and tenacious defender, a 40% three-point shooter and a player whose constant motion offensively opens up opportunities for himself and others.

“He played great. I mean, whenever he’s on the court I’ve seen him do a lot of things in whatever role he’s been in, so I’m not really surprised at all. But I just know that he works really hard. He’s a gym rat. He strives for perfection all the time. I’m not really surprised by it. But it’s pretty cool to see it, one of your best friends playing that way.

“We envisioned playing in the NBA. We envisioned all that stuff, but not this. Jokingly maybe but never really a serious thought. … It’s great. Him, Josh, Arch — I’m not taking it for granted. It’s really cool.”