George Karl says Carmelo Anthony was more concerned with brand than basketball

ATLANTA — George Karl isn’t done taking shots at Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson, but the former Nuggets coach said he’s rooting for them to do well.

Karl created a stir with some comments he made about Anthony in his new memoir, Furious George. In the book, Karl also called Jackson his “nemesis” and other colorful words.

In an interview with New York Magazine, that was posted on its website Wednesday, Karl elaborated on why he called Anthony “a user of people.” He said Anthony was more concerned with his brand.

“Melo is a hell of a player, the best offensive player I’ve ever coached,” Karl said. “I owe him as much as anyone for my having a great record. But there’s a new generation of players interested in personal branding and gaining money and power off the court, and that’s all new to me.

“There were too many times with Melo when what was going on off the court was more important than what was happening on the court. It bothered me then and it bothers me now.”

On Jackson, Karl told the magazine he has the “highest respect for him.” but Karl said he doesn’t believe the Triangle offense - Jackson’s favorite system - is effective in today’s game.

“In my opinion, player spacing has now become more important than ball movement,” Karl said. “The triangle is basically a two-guard front and the one philosophy I don’t believe makes sense in the NBA today is the two-guard front. The spacing of the modern game makes it too difficult.

“But, you know, I’m sort of a Knicks fan right now. I’m rooting for Phil and Melo to make the playoffs and get out of this quagmire of misery they’ve been in.”