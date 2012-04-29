Shumpert out six to eight months with torn ACL

MIAMI -- Iman Shumpert's rookie year ended Saturday, and the start of his second season likely will be delayed.

Shumpert tore his left ACL and his lateral meniscus in the Knicks' 100-67 Game 1 loss to the Heat. The Knicks said he will have surgery in New York and is expected to be out six to eight months.

"It's tough, man," Carmelo Anthony said. "It's an unfortunate situation for us to lose a guy like Shump the way he'd been playing and what he brings to our team. We're definitely going to miss that. Most importantly now, guys in place of him have to step up. My prayers go out to him.''

Shumpert, the Knicks' best perimeter defender, suffered the injury while bringing the ball upcourt in the third quarter. He had just crossed midcourt when he crumbled to the floor, reaching for the leg.

Shumpert couldn't put any weight on the knee and was carried off the court by Josh Harrellson and Jerome Jordan. He went to a local hospital for an MRI that revealed the tear.

"That's huge," Baron Davis said. "He's our defensive specialist, our energy guy, a dude who plays big in big games for us."

Mike Woodson could start Landry Fields in place of Shumpert. But the Knicks' starting backcourt is in rough shape.

Davis got off to a good start, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, but left the game in the third quarter after his back tightened up. It started bothering him after he collided with Dwyane Wade in the first quarter. Davis sat out nine months with a herniated disc in his back.

"My back was stiff," Davis said. "Going in at halftime, a lot of banging, the collision I think put my back in shock, but I should be all right for Monday."

Lin lifts workload

Jeremy Lin increased his workload as he ran a little harder and played one-on-one about three hours before the game. It's too soon to know if he is ahead of schedule from his rehab from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. It could depend on how the knee reacts to this workout. Lin had the operation April 2. Originally, the Knicks said he would miss about six weeks.

Refs take control

It was a physical game and the officials tried to take control right away. Referee Ed Malloy quickly called Amar'e Stoudemire and Udonis Haslem for double technicals 7:50 into the first quarter after they jawed with each other. "I have no idea what that was for," Stoudemire said. "Udonis is a friend, we're both Floridians and we just did a little trash-talking. We didn't really say nothing."

Anthony and Woodson also were given technical fouls. Buzzer-beaters

This was the Knicks' 11th straight postseason loss, tying them for the second-longest in NBA history. The Grizzlies lost 12 straight from 2004-06 . . . Their 67 points tied their lowest postseason total in the shot-clock era. They also had 67 in 1999. They tied a postseason franchise high with 27 turnovers.