Iman Shumpert selected to All-Rookie first team

Knicks guard Iman Shumpert felt slighted that he didn't make the NBA Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend, but his play has been recognized by the league's coaches.

Shumpert was voted to the All-Rookie first team by a panel of 30 NBA coaches. It's the second straight year a Knicks rookie was named to the first team; Landry Fields made it last season.

Taken with the 17th pick, Shumpert averaged 9.5 points and ranked seventh in the NBA with 1.71 steals in 59 games. He was the Knicks' best perimeter defender and his presence and tenacity were missed in the last four games of their first-round playoff defeat to the Heat.

Shumpert tore his left ACL and lateral meniscus in Game 1 of the series. He's rehabbing from his surgery and is expected to miss 6-8 months.

Joining Shumpert on the first team were Cavaliers guard and Rookie of the Year Kyrie Irving, Minnesota point guard Ricky Rubio, Denver forward Kenneth Faried, Golden State guard Klay Thompson, Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and Pistons guard Brandon Knight.

Seven players made the first team because Shumpert, Leonard and Knight each finished with 40 points. Players received two points per first-team vote and one for a second team. Shumpert received 15 first-place votes, which was fifth most. Irving was the only unanimous selection.

Predraft workouts

Xavier guard and Hempstead product Tu Holloway, Syracuse guard Scoop Jardine, Texas A&M forward Khris Middleton, Northwestern forward John Shurna, Temple center Michael Eric and Florida State center Bernard James will work out for the Knicks Wednesday. The Knicks don't have a first-round pick in the June 28 draft and have the 48th selection overall.