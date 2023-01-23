Knicks' Immanuel Quickley misses first game of season with sore left knee

TORONTO — Immanuel Quickley was a late scratch Sunday with a sore left knee and missed his first game of the season.

Quickley had not only played every game this season, starting eight games, but had been one of the NBA’s most heavily-used players since Christmas — ranking 17th in minutes per game (36.7) over that span (Jalen Brunson is first at 39.8 and Julius Randle is third at 39.3). He has averaged 17.8 points per game in that span.

Quickley has been durable despite his slender frame — playing 78 games last season and 64 games in the 72-game shortened season as a rookie.

“I don’t want to jinx it,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “But he takes care of himself. Some of it is just that. He’s had very good durability and he pretty much works out year round, which helps.”

With Quickley out, Evan Fournier was the first guard off of the bench Sunday. Fournier had not gotten in the last six games.

Rested, not ready

The Knicks were oddly playing with a rest advantage for the first time this season with the Raptors having played Boston Saturday while the Knicks were off Saturday and in Toronto waiting for the game.

“Sometimes it’s just the way the schedule comes out,” Thibodeau said. “It’s been unusual. I think if you dig into it, particularly the home games, usually when you’re at home you have the rest advantage or it’s equal. But that hasn’t been the case. Whatever the schedule is, the schedule is. You just have to deal with it. “