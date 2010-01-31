Injection a shot of confidence to Knicks' Jeffries

WASHINGTON - Knicks forward Jared Jeffries felt so good after getting a cortisone shot in his right knee Friday that he didn't need much rest in last night's Knicks-Wizards game.

In fact, he didn't need any.

Jeffries played all 48 minutes and scored 17 points in the Knicks' 106-96 loss.

"I think that's one of our bright spots," coach Mike D'Antoni said. "I had to keep him out there to be able to shore us up on defense. I don't know if I can play him 48, but he did a heck of a job."

Jeffries has a bone bruise. He had an MRI on Friday and was listed as questionable for last night.

"Getting that injection - my knee hasn't felt this good since before I tore my ACL seven years ago," he said. "I felt great tonight. I had no pain."

Harrington hurting

Al Harrington did not feel great. He also had an MRI on Friday; the test showed fluid in the front and back of his right knee, he said.

Harrington tried to get loose during pregame workouts and couldn't. He did not play and won't when the Knicks visit the Timberwolves Sunday night. He's hoping to return Wednesday when the Wizards visit the Garden.

Jordan Hill (2-for-9, seven points, six rebounds) and Jonathan Bender (0-for-3, zero points) picked up increased minutes in Harrington's absence.

Hughes still sits

Larry Hughes, who did not play, remains deep on D'Antoni's bench. Before the game, he was in demand as Washington-area reporters quizzed him about good friend Gilbert Arenas, the suspended Wizards star.

Hughes said he thinks Arenas will play again for the Wizards. But when asked if he himself will play again for the Knicks, Hughes said: "That's a good question."