If Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein can't go, Precious Achiuwa or Jericho Sims may get a shot to start at center

Will Jericho Sims get another crack at being the Knicks' starting center? Or will newcomer Precious Achiuwa be coach Tom Thibodeau’s next man up?

Right now, all that can be counted on is that there’s a strong chance Isaiah Hartenstein will miss his first game as a Knick Tuesday when the team heads to Brooklyn to take on the ailing Nets.

Listed as questionable for the game with what the team is now calling a sore left foot, Hartenstein suffered the injury in the third quarter of Saturday’s win over Toronto and did not play afterward.

Hartenstein did not practice with the team on Monday. He also did not get X-rays, the Knicks said, just an unspecified medical treatment.

Hartenstein stepped up for the Knicks after starter Mitchell Robinson injured his ankle in a Dec. 8 loss to the Boston Celtics and then underwent what at the time was feared to be season-ending surgery. At first Thibodeau went with Sims as the Knicks' starter. But after Sims injured an ankle, Hartenstein got the nod and thrived in the starting role.

“It’s huge,” Thibodeau said when asked about Hartenstein’s contributions since Robinson’s injury. “Mitch goes out and he stepped right in and it was good and very positive. Jericho did a good job filling in as well and got injured. Now Precious is in [the mix]. It’s next guy just be ready. If you are not in the rotation, you never know when that time comes.”

That’s certainly something that Sims understands. Sims started five straight games after Robinson’s injury. Since his injury, he has played in only five of the 12 games he was active.

“The challenge of it is going down to the Garden and then having to sit through it,” Sims said of not playing. “And the next day is pretty much your day to train. That’s the approach you have to take every day when you come in . . . I’m kind of used to it by now. Every day I’m going through my same routine as if I was to play.”

Fans might want to see some more of Achiuwa, who has been an overlooked piece of the OG Anunoby trade. On Saturday, Achiuwa logged 18 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes.

In addition to using Achiuwa and Sims, Thibodeau said Anunoby and Julius Randle could see some time at the five.

“We got to just be all hands on deck,” Randle said. “Everybody’s got to step up and do a little more together collectively as a team . . .. It takes everybody.”

Thibs to Grimes: Block out trade rumors

Every day there seems to be another trade rumor involving Quentin Grimes. How does the shooting guard feel about that? Grimes was not made available Tuesday to talk to the media about being a hot topic in the rumor mills. However, Thibodeau brushed off the rumors off as something players shouldn’t pay attention to. “This time a year, for every 100 trades that get talked about, one gets done," Thibodeau. "That’s why you stick to your routine. You block out all the outside stuff. You lock into what’s in front of you and keep your focus there. Let basketball be your focus.”