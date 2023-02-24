Isaiah Hartenstein found his confidence during Mitchell Robinson's absence

WASHINGTON — The Knicks were already heading back to the hotel following the morning shootaround at Georgetown University and the last man left on the court was Isaiah Hartenstein, sweating through shooting drills.

He may have hardly looked the part as he sank shot after shot, but Hartenstein was readying for a move to a secondary role with Mitchell Robinson’s return to the lineup imminent. While Hartenstein's role grew and his production flourished in Robinson’s absence, he was fine with being back to the pairing he had signed up for when he joined the Knicks as a free agent in the summer.

Early in the season it was Robinson who held things down as Hartenstein struggled, a nagging Achilles injury slowing him and frustrating him. But while the Knicks went 8-6 in Robinson’s absence while he rehabilitated a fractured right thumb, heading into the All-Star break with three straight wins and a 33-27 record, now Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has a full arsenal at his disposal.

“Yeah, it’s another step,” Hartenstein said. “Now me being healthy, we’ll be in a position where we have a one-two punch like we had with the Clippers last year where it didn’t matter who played that night, who needed it or who played more minutes. Thibs is going to adjust to whoever he needs to play.”

Hartenstein has started just seven games this season — none of them in this 14-game absence for Robinson as Jericho Sims stepped into the starting lineup. Hartenstein remained with the second unit that he has been able to make an imprint upon with a grouping that is better suited to his refined offensive game, passing from the high post, finding cutters and often serving as the cutter himself off the ball.

He averaged 23.6 minutes per game in that span, contributing 5.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Knicks not only survived Robinson’s absence, but Hartenstein got healthy and found his way.

“For the team I think it was important,” he said. “I think we got the wins that we needed to, especially at the end of the stretch. I think we struggled at the beginning. For me, I gained my confidence back, started to play better, started to feel healthier.”

Asked what the troubles were for him before this — health or head — he said, “It’s kind of both. I think when you’re not fully healthy your confidence goes down a little bit. I felt like I was able to do the role, what Thibs needed me to do.”

With Robinson back and newcomer Josh Hart having had time to find his way with the team, the Knicks are as healthy and complete as they have been all season. Robinson allows Hartenstein to spend his time with Hart, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin on the second unit.

“We’ve just got to take it day by day, game by game,” Hartenstein said. “We can’t go too much in the future. Got to keep building. Now that we’ve got Josh, me, Quick and Obi off the bench - that’s pretty difficult to stop for any other bench. The way Jalen [Brunson], Julius [Randle] and all those guys have been playing, keep building off of that. Having Mitch back will be great.

“The offense keeps getting better and better, now getting Josh Hart, really knows how to cut, knows how to move without the ball. So that will be another element that we’ve got. I’m excited for that.”

Added Thibodeau: “I always think we can get better and like I said the one benefit of Mitch being out was the experience that Jericho was able to get and then I think Isaiah found a really good rhythm. So he's playing it at a very high level right now. And then of course getting Mitch back is a big plus for us. We know how important he is to the team, the things that he brings to our team. So that's an added element. I think Josh has given us a good jolt. And he's helped in a lot of different ways. Quick has been terrific for a long stretch now. You know the way Jalen is playing and Julius is playing. We've played off that extremely well.”