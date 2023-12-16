Jalen Brunson's teammates revel in Knick's career 50-point night

LOS ANGELES — When the celebration had ended for his breathtaking performance in the Knicks' win Friday night at Phoenix, Jalen Brunson stood at his locker, surrounded by reporters and cameras. But before the first question could be asked, his teammates began to weigh in.

Ryan Arcidiacono muttered, “Perfect? Didn’t you miss a free throw?”

Deuce McBride walked into the crowd of reporters and said, “He don’t pass the ball.”

RJ Barrett slid past the crowd and echoed that sentiment, “Pass the [expletive] ball.”

The playful comments provided a backdrop to keep Brunson humble — which you can be assured is unnecessary — and covered up the excitement that his teammates had for him as he put on a historic night on the court. It was a career-high 50-point effort with supernatural shooting. He was 9-for-9 from three-point range, matching the NBA record for most threes without a miss. In the second half, he piled up 35 points and was a perfect 12-for-12 shooting — including 8-for-8 from beyond the arc.

A perfect night?

"No. I mean I missed a free throw, according to Ryan,” Brunson said. “I had no idea. I was just playing free.”

Even if the shooting and scoring was different on this night, Brunson’s reaction was the same, the same as it was when he struggled in Utah two nights earlier and the same as any of his star turns since joining the Knicks, this was different.

As the clock wound down to the final buzzer, his teammates raced from the bench. Julius Randle wrapped up Arcidiacono, who had dribbled out the final seconds, and took the ball from him to assure that Brunson would have the game ball, securing it and holding it over his head until he found Brunson and presented it to him. This was all a process that had never entered Randle’s mind before Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a Milwaukee franchise-record 64 points in Indiana this week and then an odd controversy erupted as he tried to obtain the game ball for his mother.

“Yeah, we couldn’t have that,” Randle said. “Had to make sure we got the real game ball. I don’t trust Ryan with the game ball. They might look at him and think, 'We can take that.’ I had to make sure I got it and I secured it.”

When Brunson made his way to the locker room, his teammates soaked him with bottles of water and while joking about his selfishness, acknowledged just how special this performance was — and not just for the shooting and scoring. Brunson had nine assists and matched his career high with five steals. On one of those, with the game was still in the balance, he headed down for an uncontested fast break and even while chasing a career-high he opted to instead flip it to Randle for a dunk.

“I appreciate it,” Randle said. “That’s just the type of player he is. He’s unselfish, plays the right way. Usually, you play that type of way, good things happen.”

“You want your players to achieve all the things that they wanna achieve, but you want them to do it within the context of winning,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “And that’s the most important thing. And that’s what I love about our team. There’s the individual things that come that are a byproduct of winning.”

This one was good enough that it even prompted Thibodeau to joke about Brunson’s father, Knicks former player and current assistant coach, Rick Brunson. “I was telling his father, he had his career in one night,” Thibodeau said.

But the effort from Brunson drew a more serious reaction from the other side, where Suns superstar Kevin Durant — one of the greatest scorers in NBA history — sounded almost envious of what Brunson accomplished.

“That’s his franchise,” Durant said. “And he’s going to be a Hall of Fame player by the end of his career the way he’s playing out there.”

High praise from someone whose Hall of Fame bust is already likely being carved out. But that was the sort of performance it was, and it came in a huge spot with the Knicks having already lost in Utah to start the trip and the schedule getting no easier with a back-to-back game against the Clippers Saturday and a meeting with the Lakers Monday before departing Los Angeles.

It helped create a festive atmosphere on a team in need of a lift.

“It was a cool feeling,” Brunson said. “They were probably more excited than I am. I got a great group of teammates and I’m just happy we came out with a win.”