Bulls coach Billy Donovan the latest to praise Jalen Brunson

You can add Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan to the growing list of those praising the change that Jalen Brunson has brought to the Knicks.

“I know just being around Jalen and even coaching him a year with the USA team, he’s the ultimate winner from my perspective,” Donovan said. “I think [Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau] can probably speak about how he’s impacted their group. But he’s got incredible substance and toughness.

“I think if you look at his career — be it high school or college — he’s always won at a very high level and he’s very smart, he’s very competitive, he’s tough-minded. I think he’s been tested in a lot of situations. He’s got a lot of belief and confidence in himself. There’s something about him — everybody uses that word — the ‘it’ factor — he has the ‘it’ factor. And that’s just going off my time with him and being around him.”

Step forward for Obi

Despite being a ways away from returning to the rotation since suffering a non-displaced fracture of the right fibula head, Obi Toppin has taken a step forward.

Thibodeau said earlier this week that Toppin was not yet doing any work on the court, just doing conditioning.

“He’s coming along, doing some work in the pool and that sort of thing,” Thibodeau said. “Some form shooting, but that’s about it right now. There will be a progression to it, so he went from the pool to the form shooting and then it’ll start one on 0 and then one on one, two on two, three on three, and so there will be a buildup. You just have to be patient and let him work his way through it.”

Thibodeau said that there is no timeline and he believes that Toppin has not yet undergone a reevaluation on the knee.