Knicks have been fortunate health-wise, but Jalen Brunson iffy for next game

One advantage the Knicks have held this season is that unlike so many teams with rest days and minor tweaks, their three main pieces have been in the lineup every night.

Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett have been in the starting lineup for all 27 games, with all averaging more than 31 minutes per game. For better or worse, they have been there every night.

But after absorbing more bumps and crashes than anyone should get up from, Brunson finally might be sidelined. He suffered a sprained right ankle Sunday in the fourth quarter of the Knicks' win over the Sacramento Kings, and the Knicks will head off to Chicago for the start of a three-game road trip without him. The Knicks did not have an update Monday and are expected to announce Tuesday if he will miss the game.

It’s no sure thing, even after he limped off and was unavailable to return Sunday. When he was banged up earlier this season, he returned and said, “If I can walk, I can play.”

Like most teams, the Knicks have had injuries. Obi Toppin is sidelined for weeks right now with a knee injury, Mitchell Robinson has had his share of time sidelined and Derrick Rose missed most of last season. But it still is an anomaly in today’s NBA that the three most important players made it through the first third of the season without sitting out a game.

“I think it says a lot about them,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “And those guys have put a lot of work in over the course of the summer. It used to be a big deal to play 82, and when you talk to the guys that have done it, they always say that you condition your body to do what you want it to do.

“When you talk to the Jordans and the Ewings and those guys, that’s what they did, and I think we have a lot of those type of guys. They’re in the gym all the time. They’re doing correctives. They’re in the weight room. They’re preparing themselves. And to me, it’s the only way you really can build mental toughness. So you condition yourself for what your body has to do. And I think our medical people have done a good job. Strength and conditioning people have done a good job. But more importantly, the players have done a good job.”

Said Barrett, “One, I want to thank God that I’m able to do that, we’re able to do that, and be here for the team every night. But as much as being in the best shape you can when you come into the season, rest, recovery what you do off the court, [it’s] definitely taking care of your body as much as you can, working out, staying ready.”

Brunson is averaging 20.1 points and 6.3 assists per game. If he is out, the most likely guards to pick up minutes at the point would be Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley.

“My guy is hurt so I’m not really about who’s starting, who’s not,” Quickley said after Sunday's game. “My teammate’s down. That’s all we’re really worried about is getting him healthy. Just went and talked to him in the locker room, he was in good spirits. So make sure I check on him again tonight, see how he’s doing. That’s all we’re really worried about.”

When asked if Rose or Evan Fournier, both removed from the rotation in recent weeks, could resurface, Thibodeau said, “Everything is on the table. That’s why you have a team.”