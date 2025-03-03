Knicks come back from 19-point deficit to beat Heat in overtime as Jalen Brunson again leads the way

MIAMI — He did it again.

Jalen Brunson came up big when the Knicks needed him most, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period to lead the Knicks to a 116-112 comeback win — their biggest comeback victory of the season — over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Two days after willing the Knicks to a big win over Memphis, Brunson kept them from what would have been an embarrassing loss to the shorthanded Heat, digging them out of a 19-point hole in a Kaseya Center that seemed to have as many Knicks fans as those cheering for the hometown Heat.

Brunson scored 26 points after halftime and finished with 31 points and six assists for the Knicks (40-20). He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including the driving layup with 26.8 seconds left that tied the score at 105. In overtime, he hit a 27-foot three-pointer with 2:27 left that gave the Knicks the lead for good at 110-109.

“He’s a tough guy to game-plan against because he’s so clever. And he’s relentless,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before the game. “And he’s not going to stop. If you happen to get a stop on him on any given possession, it’s not like the next possession he’s going to ease up at all. He has great stamina to do what he does. He’s second in the league in drives, second in the league in fouls drawn. You have to be pretty persistent to do that, especially for a player with his size.”

Spoelstra added: “He’s a winning player, he’s a winning personality. When you’re dealing with the Knicks, the thing you have to adjust to more than anything is they’re a great offensive team. They play with significant pace, not only in transition but in the halfcourt with good off-ball cutting that you have to keep awareness of throughout an entire possession.”

OG Anunoby added 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks. Bam Adebayo had 30 points and Tyler Herro added 22 for the Heat (28-31).

The win was the third straight for the Knicks, who are 2-0 since Mitchell Robinson returned from an ankle injury. The win over a sub-.500 opponent was a much-needed one as the Knicks head into a stretch in which five of their six opponents have winning records. After facing Golden State at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, the Knicks face a West Coast trip.

The Knicks put together a 21-5 run to cut a 79-60 deficit to 84-81, and after subsequently falling behind by 12, they took their first lead of the game at 101-100 on Deuce McBride’s jumper with 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Herro hit a three-pointer and a jumper to put the Heat ahead 105-101 with 1:17 left, but Anunoby tipped in Brunson’s miss and Brunson drove for a lunging righthanded layup to tie it with 26.8 seconds remaining. Herro missed a jumper and Anunoby pulled down the rebound with 3.5 seconds left, but Bridges missed a three-pointer to send the game to overtime.

After Miami went ahead 109-107, Brunson’s three-pointer, a free throw by Anunoby, Hart’s driving layup through traffic and Brunson’s free throw gave the Knicks a 114-109 lead with 42.3 seconds left. After it was ruled that the ball went out of bounds off Miami, the Heat successfully challenged the call, which was changed to a foul on Brunson, and former Knick Alec Burks sank a three-pointer with 27.3 seconds left. That brought Miami within 114-112 , but Bridges found Anunoby for a dunk with 17.3 seconds left, Adebayo missed a three-pointer and Towns rebounded to end it.

The Knicks should have entered the game looking to step on a struggling Miami squad that is fighting to stay in playoff contention. The Heat opened the night in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and had gone 3-6 since Jimmy Butler was traded.

What’s more, the Heat played the game without three rotation players. Jaime Jaquez and Andrew Wiggins were both ruled out before the game with ankle injuries. Also missing was Nikola Jovic, who is expected to be out until the end of March with a broken hand.

The Knicks, meanwhile, got the good news before the game that Hart and Robinson would be ready to go.

It was the Knicks, however, who looked shorthanded early as the Heat dominated them on both ends of the floor. Miami had four players in double figures in the first half and four of the Knicks' starters — Brunson, Towns, Bridges and Anunoby — shot 7-for-28.



