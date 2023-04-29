Knicks star Jalen Brunson ready to lead the way against Heat with poise and composure

On the court Jalen Brunson rarely displays emotion. It's hard to tell the difference between his team leading by 20 or trailing by 20. Mostly expressionless, even his three-point field goal “celebration” covers half of his face in a gesture that he tries to keep a mystery.

The gesture is believed to be a symbolic image of a gladiator, which is fitting for the player who has emerged as a star despite his teammate in New York and Villanova and longtime friend, Josh Hart describing jokingly that, “He’s undersized, overrated, overpaid.” Hart smiled and admitted, “Yeah, he’s a star player.”

With an eye-opening postseason performance last season, Brunson earned his $104 million contract with the Knicks. But his play this season, through the first round of the playoffs, has shown that contract to be a bargain. And now, just as Jimmy Butler is seen as the key to the Miami Heat’s chances, it is Brunson who must carry the Knicks as the two teams face off in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brunson doesn’t do the things on the court that gets him on the highlight reel — even he admits his dunks are possibly, “Power layups.” His best opportunity to go viral comes in his postgame news conferences lately where he teams with Hart to form a comedy duo, with Brunson predictably playing the straight man.

Hart has come to the podium with a T-shirt adorned with a photo of Brunson on a magazine cover and a large box of candy, popcorn on another occasion, eating it as Brunson answers and then Wednesday arriving with a dish of chicken wings that he ate until Brunson implored him, “Don’t do this,” and Hart responded, “I’m just eating. He’s asking you a question, what are you mad at me for?”

But on the court, Brunson is all business. He’s yet to make an All-Star team, which seemed a problem this season. He was beaten out for Most Improved Player, finishing third in the voting. And he certainly is a candidate for All-NBA, but a long shot this season.

“He is very composed,” Hart said. “He is never rushed, never rattled. Very poised. He’s able to get his own shot and also get other guys involved. He’s able to just control the game and that’s what you want out of the point guard. You guys see in late-game situations Jalen will take over the game, knock down big free throws. He does all those kind of things. So that’s what you want in a point guard. That’s what you want in a leader. That’s what you want from one of the stars on the team and he does it on a nightly basis.”

“He’s calm,” RJ Barrett said after Wednesday’s clinching win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. “He’s steady the whole game, no matter what. They make a run, whatever happens, he’s steady. Big bucket or assist, something. Any time he has the ball we have confidence.”

While this may be his first time leading the team it’s what he was born into. He spent his childhood in locker rooms while his father, Rick, played professionally, including with the Knicks when they battled the Heat in past postseason wars.

“My dad was on what, 8, 9 teams in 9 years?” Brunson said. “So obviously I know about it. But I think growing up, I was just mesmerized by what my dad was doing. As a kid, he didn’t really talk about the rivalries. I was more fascinated by what he was doing as his job, where he was going, the people he was around and all that stuff. As a kid, it’s a little different conversation than the one we have now.”

The conversation now, with Rick serving as an assistant coach for Tom Thibodeau, a role he has served in prior stops, is instantaneous feedback on what is happening on the floor. It has helped the son not only rise to levels that the father never reached but ones that many imagined Jalen would never reach, either.

Brunson and the Knicks have exceeded expectations and it seems as if putting a ceiling on what either can do right now Is a risky game.

“I think we are playing better, we are getting better,” Brunson said. “Whenever you have a chance to come into practice, learn from our mistakes and move on, it’s a chance for us to get better. We hear it every day from Thibs: If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. So we got to make sure we’re on the same page every single day, making sure we’ll all moving in the right direction and not getting complacent, not being satisfied. That’s just our mindset right now.”

Notes & quotes: The Knicks listed Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) and Quentin Grimes (right shoulder contusion) as questionable. Grimes is expected to play as long as he has no setbacks, but Thibodeau remained vague on Randle. “Didn’t do [much], just mainly rehab stuff. He’s day to day. He’s not limping, but he hasn’t done anything on the court other than the shooting . . . The thing, we’re not going to put him in harm’s way. Obviously, he has a lot of say in it. The medical people have a say in it, as well. So if he gets back the baseline that everyone is comfortable with, then he plays, If not, I trust our medical people, I trust Julius, and we have more than enough. So we’re hopeful that he plays, but if he doesn’t, just get out there and get it done.”