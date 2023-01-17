Knicks' Jalen Brunson talks up teammates after taking Eastern Conference Player of Week honors

Jalen Brunson was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week Monday after a stretch during which he scored 34 or more points in three straight games.

In four games last week, Brunson averaged 34.8 points per game and had a 44-point game against the Bucks. He also had 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. “I think for me the most important thing is even if eyes are on me, to continue to talk about my teammates, because without them I wouldn’t’ be in this position,” Brunson said Monday. “They’ve been amazing, they’ve been welcoming. They give me confidence, and it’s been a pleasure to play with them. Everything that’s happened, maybe individually, is a credit to my teammates.”

Brunson had 26 points in the Knicks’ overtime loss to Toronto on Monday but missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that would have won the game.

Julius Randle was a runner-up for Player of the Week.

IQ looks like a keeper

While Immanuel Quickley continues to pique the interest of several NBA teams, the Knicks might be less interested in trading him given his recent play.

Heading into Monday’s game against the Raptors, Quickley had averaged 18.8 points and 5.0 assists over a 10-game stretch during which the Knicks went 7-3. He scored 14 points against the Raptors.

Quickley entered the season averaging 11.4 and 11.3 points, respectively, in his first two years in the league. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau thinks his growth is just a natural progression.

“I think each year he’s gotten better,” Thibodeau said, “but it’s also a trait he has. I think he did the same thing in college. First year at Kentucky was good. Second year he really stood out. When we drafted him, we didn’t know how much he would play his rookie year, other than every time he went in, he did something positive, so he played.”