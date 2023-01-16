RJ Barrett forces OT with last-second slam, but Knicks ultimately fall to Raptors

As dunks go, it had to be one of the most beautiful — and most meaningless — made at Madison Square Garden in recent memory.

The Knicks fell apart in overtime Monday against the Toronto Raptors, losing, 123-121, and ruining a chance for RJ Barrett to become the hero who beat the team he grew up following.

Barrett, who has been overshadowed by teammates Julius Randle and Jalen Brunston during the Knicks current surge, sent the game into overtime with a play that brought the entire Garden to its feet.

With 6.6 second left and the Nets out of timeouts, Barrett rebounded Scottie Barnes’ missed free throw, took it coast-to-coast and slammed it over the head of Barnes.

The Knicks were fighting an uphill battle in overtime after O.G. Anunoby hit two three-pointers as Toronto built a six-point lead. Still, the Knicks almost erased it in the final minute and would have won the game if Brunson hit his 26-foot attempt at the buzzer.

Barrett, who is from Toronto, finished with 32 points and Brunson had 26 for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Julius Randle finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Fred VanVleet scored 33 points and Barnes had 26 points for the Raptors.