Jalen Brunson scores 41 points as Knicks escape lowly Wizards

The Knicks came precariously close to losing to a bad team they should have easily beaten, precariously close to ruining their perfect mark against teams that currently have losing records.

Jalen Brunson, however, refused to let it happen.

Once again, the Knicks guard bailed his team out with a big-time performance, scoring 20 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter to carry the Knicks to a 113-109 win over the Washington Wizards Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

At one point, Brunson scored 10 straight Knick points over a 3:26 stretch in the final quarter. In addition to his 41 points, Brunson grabbed eight rebounds, had eight assists and played 40 minutes.

“They were just never going to quit,” said Brunson, who scored 30 points in a Knicks win over Houston Wednesday night. “We just found a way to win. I just found a way to get to the basket.”

The Knicks (25-17) are now 18-0 this season against teams that currently have a losing record.

Knicks fans were cheering MVP throughout the fourth quarter. That may be a stretch but Brunson is making a strong big to play in his first All-Star game next month in Indianapolis.

“He’s an All- Star. Just make sure he’s in Indiana or we’re going to riot a little bit,” said Isaiah Hartenstein. "We might have to all pull up to Indiana.”

This should have been an easy one. The Wizards, who have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference at 7-33, were fresh off a loss to Detroit, the team with the worst record. Washington has now lost eight of its last nine.

Instead, the Knicks had to take drastic measures just to stay in this game.

With Josh Hart missing is first game of the year with a sore knee, the Knicks struggled to get anything out of their bench.

After his Knicks finished the first half with just a one-point lead, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau played four of his starters — Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle and Hartenstein — the entire third quarter with Quentin Grimes giving OG Anunoby a rest.

Anunoby played 43 minutes, topping 40 minutes for the third time in four days.

Randle, who scored 10 points in the first quarter, finished with 21 points on 8-for-17 shooting. DiVincenzo added 19.

The Knicks got only seven points from their bench. Washington was led by Jordan Poole’s 24 points. Marvin Bagley III added 20.

The Knicks had every reason to feel good about themselves having just finished a brutal first half of the season tied for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks also entered Thursday night’s game having won seven of their last 11.

The Knicks bench was particularly non-productive early, shooting 1-for-10 at halftime. Thibodeau was so desperate to find some fire power off the bench that he played Even Fournier for just the third time this season. Fournier, who was 0-for-4 in the first half, last played Dec. 30 when the Knicks were shorthanded after the trade with Toronto.

Speaking of the trade, it was hard not to think that the team was looking ahead to Saturday’s game against the Raptors. Much has been made RJ Barrett’s and Immanuel Quickley’s first game at Madison Square Garden since the team traded them on Dec. 30 to for Anunoby.

With the win, the Knicks improved to 8-2 since Anunoby joined the lineup.

Said Thibodeau: “We didn’t play great tonight obviously but we found a way to win which is the most important thing . . . That’s the bottom line.”