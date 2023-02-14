Jalen Brunson has Knicks' vote: He's an All-Star

The Knicks honored Julius Randle, Jericho Sims and Quentin Grimes before Monday’s game, wishing them well on their way to Salt Lake City to take part in the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. And then, after beating up on the Nets, they departed for Atlanta Tuesday for their final game before the All-Star break.

There was still a chance that Jalen Brunson will join the other three Knicks at the All-Star Game as a last-minute injury replacement. But Brunson, sticking to the script even tighter than Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, was focused on the schedule beyond the break.

For Brunson, the All-Star Game would be an honor, but it is also a distraction from the goal, the reason he came to New York.

“If I was ever invited that’s an honor I couldn’t pass up,” Brunson said of the possibility that Boston’s Jaylen Brown could opt out of the game while he recovers from a facial fracture. “But I hope for his health and everybody that’s deserving. I said this past couple weeks, I control what I can control. That’s all that matters to me.”

Whether it was the 40 points he poured in Monday to guide the Knicks to their first win over Brooklyn in 10 games, taking a bone-jarring charge on defense, leading the team in practice or taking responsibility in postgame interviews, Brunson has set a tone for the Knicks this season. And if the fans or coaches selecting All-Stars didn’t acknowledge it the fans at Madison Square Garden chanting “M-V-P” Monday did seem to know his value.

Thibodeau, who has known Brunson since he was a child, knew some of the opportunity Brunson would be given when he stepped out of the shadow of Luka Doncic in Dallas. But even he admitted that what he has contributed to a team that was 37-45 last season has exceeded those expectations.

“I guess the part of it that doesn’t surprise me is knowing his makeup,” Thibodeau said. “I watched him grow in high school to a good player, to a great player to a dominant player. And then he did the same thing in college. He starts at a certain spot and then each year he makes a quantum leap. And then all of a sudden you look back and you say, 'Wow.'

“You can take it for granted because you don’t realize it’s incremental. And then you see, OK, this guy’s doing this every night and it’s impacting the team in a really positive way. He really cares about his teammates and he cares about winning and he’s a team-first guy.

"I'm not surprised knowing who he is and his makeup. He’s never satisfied, he always wants to do better, he wants the team to do better. I think that type of leadership is the best leadership you could have. He’s not one of those guys that’s running around pounding his chest, telling you I’m doing this or I’m doing that. Or we’ve got to do this, or we’ve got to do that. He just shows you. He comes in, he’s serious about practice, he’s serious about preparation. Everything he does is — it just tells you team and it tells you winning. And that’s the best leadership you can have.”

Thibodeau had an idea and so did the latest addition to the Knicks' mix, Josh Hart, who in two games has been a fitting sidekick to his college teammate at Villanova. And Brunson may not have doubted that he could do exactly what he has done so far. But, as usual, he gave credit elsewhere.

“I never really thought to myself what I could and couldn’t do,” Brunson said. “I just told myself I’ll continue to work and continue to get better when I step on the court. With that mindset I have, that’s also a credit to my teammates. They’ve been nothing but amazing and welcoming me with open arms. And the coaching staff as well. With all that confidence poured into me, I’m just thankful. I get to go out there and play as best I can and free as I can, and try to help the team win.”