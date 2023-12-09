Knicks in good shape record-wise but need to improve against winning teams

BOSTON — As the Knicks readied to face the Celtics on Friday night, in one-quarter of the season, they already had endured five sets of back-to-back games and realized that the reward for reaching the knockout phase of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament was five games each against the Celtics and Bucks and a schedule that would make them the lone NBA team to play more games on the road this season than at home.

With a 12-8 record entering Friday, the Knicks can claim to have survived this stretch, although they are 2-8 against teams with winning records and 10-0 against sub-.500 teams.

“We’re in a good spot but we have a lot of room for improvement,” Jalen Brunson said. “I say this a lot, but I’d rather learn from wins than learn from losing, so we can still learn after wins and get better after wins. I think for us, we understand what’s a good win and what’s a win we can learn from, and so we’re just trending in the right direction, trying to get better every single day.”

“We’re OK. We’re in OK position right now,” RJ Barrett added. “Obviously, we have to get better. Games like tonight are very important. Figuring out how to win these games, especially on the road, will be very good for us. I think we’re in an OK spot right now, but we have a lot to do to get to where we want to be.”

Hot and hotter

Last season Brunson shot a career-best 41.6% from beyond the arc, a huge part of his improved performance as a legitimate All-Star candidate. But in the first 20 games this season, he has drastically upgraded even that figure, connecting at 45.7% from three-point range and increasing his attempts from 4.7 to 6.9 per game.

But he insisted he hasn’t changed anything.

"No. Ball’s going in,” he said. “Do you see a difference? Ball’s just going in the hoop. I have confidence in myself. Teammates have confidence in me. That’s really it.”