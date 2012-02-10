An NBA scout's take on Jeremy Lin

On Lin's ability to run a team:

"A couple of things impress me. He never seems to give up his dribble, which when you play for [Mike] D'Antoni, it's huge. In the two games I saw, they ran 84 pick-and-rolls against Utah and it was 77 against the Wizards. He finishes at the rim. If he is not finishing at the basket, he's lobbing it to [Tyson] Chandler. Those two things are huge, and he plays with poise."

On if Lin did anything different from the Utah game to the Washington game:

"I thought it was real similar. He knows how to play pick-and-roll. When it works, it seems so easy. They haven't changed what they do. This kid has done it for three games. To me, the question is can he do it for the remaining 40 games? That will be the biggie."

On how teams will defend Lin now:

"The nature of this league is you start doing stuff real well and players and coaches start keying on guys and try and take away what they think is their strength. I don't know what that is right now. I don't know if people are going to try to get physical with him or if they're going to start doubling him. They might try to take the ball out of his hands.

"The Wizards doubled him a couple of times late. Usually, that's stuff you would see people do to [Allen] Iverson in his prime. It's almost bizarre to think about guys are going to think about doubling him before he can even get to a pick. But if he keeps on the way he's going, you're going to see teams start to scheme against it."