Jeremy Lin to Tim Tebow: Read my lips (that's all)

PHILADELPHIA -- Apparently, there's plenty of room in New York for both Tebowmania and Lin-sanity.

So says Jeremy Lin, a fellow patron saint for underdogs.

The Knicks' point guard, who went from unknown to one of the most popular players in the NBA this season, said he was thrilled that Tebow would be joining the Jets.

"That's awesome," he said last night after the Knicks' 82-79 victory over the Sixers. "I'm excited for him and to see what he does and see what happens next year. But I'm excited he's going to be in New York."

Lin, like Tebow, is a devout Christian, but the two really don't know each other that well.

"I've only talked to him like once," Lin said. 'He's a great guy from everything I hear and the conversation I had with him was very good."

Lin did say he had one really important tip for Tebow when it came to surviving in New York.

Said Lin: "Everybody gave me some advice -- make sure not to read the newspapers. That's what I've been told, so I don't really read anything. That's what helps me."