Jimmy Butler's status for Game 2 of Knicks-Heat remains uncertain

Jimmy Butler’s injured right ankle is receiving “round the clock” treatment, but there is no word yet on whether the Miami Heat star will be able to play in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

“Probably won’t have an update until before the game,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday at the team’s media availability.

Butler hurt his ankle Sunday with 5:05 remaining in the Heat’s 108-101 Game 1 win over the Knicks when he was fouled by Josh Hart. Butler remained on the floor for several minutes before limping off.

He returned to the floor to shoot two free throws and then stayed in the game, even though he was clearly having some trouble with the ankle.

Butler did not talk to the media after Sunday’s game nor was he made available Monday. The fact Butler stayed in the game inspired his teammates. Caleb Martin said he wouldn’t be surprised if Butler found a way to get back on the court for Game 2.

“Just because you never know,” the Heat forward said Monday. “Knowing Jimmy, he might mess around and try to play or whatever, not play, we don’t know. So we’ll see what type of shape he’s in with that ankle, but we’ll be ready for whatever.”

Kyle Lowry, who stepped up late in Sunday’s game when Butler was injured, said everyone has to be prepared to lift their game.

“You don’t build a one-player roster, you build a 17-man roster, 15-man roster, for guys to be able to step up,” Lowry said. “You’ve got an irreplaceable guy, an unreplaceable guy like Jimmy. If he goes, he goes. If he’s not, shoot, we’ve got to find a way to just go out there and do our jobs still. We’ve still got to go hoop.”

Spoelstra said the team is preparing to play with Butler and without Butler, adding that dealing with injuries is something they’ve had to do all season and into the playoffs. In their first-round win over Milwaukee, Tyler Herro fractured his right hand and Victor Oladipo tore the patellar tendon in his left knee.

“It’s not like we’re just doing this today,” Spoelstra said. “It’s been six months of this kind of life that we’ve existed in. And we still don’t know who will be available for them. That’s why you have to focus on doing your prep.”

The Knicks also could be without a key player. Actually, maybe two. Julius Randle, who has a sprained ankle, missed Game 1 and his status for Game 2 is expected to be a game-time decision. On Monday, the Knicks also said Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) was questionable for Game 2.

Spoelstra said his team is preparing plans to play the Knicks with and without Randle.

The Knicks know that Butler is a player who can heat up at any time if he is healthy. Butler had 25 points and 11 rebounds in the Game 1 win.

“Josh [Hart] does a pretty good job of guarding anybody, I think,” RJ Barrett said. “One thing that we fail to realize: It is Jimmy Butler, so there’s only so much that you can do. He’s going to be him at the end of the day. He’s going to get his points. That’s not really necessarily the problem. Great players are always going to be able to figure it out in some sort of way. So it’s just about making it tough on him. I think Josh has been able to do that.”