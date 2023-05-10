Heat's Jimmy Butler having big impact on both ends of court against Knicks

Through four games, one of the Knicks’ problems in this playoff series with the Heat has been clear. They don’t have Jimmy Butler.

Jalen Brunson has been dynamic at times. Julius Randle has been inconsistent. But nobody on the Knicks has been both dynamic and consistent like Butler for the Heat.

Entering Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, it’s Butler who has left his mark on both ends. His block at the rim on Quentin Grimes in Game 4 wasn’t a turning point, yet it defined how the Heat have just been a step ahead of the Knicks at every turn.

It’s also why the Knicks faced elimination Wednesday trailing 3-1. Brunson has battled through an ankle injury, but Butler, who missed Game 2 with a sprained ankle, has shown little sign of his pain while causing hell for the Knicks.

He’s scored 56 points in the last two games in Miami. The Heat are 3-0 in games he’s played this series and Butler’s not only averaging 26.7 points, he’s also had two double-doubles.

“I think you can also make a case in his four years with us, each year he’s gotten better and more impactful and that says a lot,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said on Wednesday. “He was already one of the best players on the planet before he even entered our building but it’s a credit to his continued growth.”

For the Knicks, it reminds them of what they're missing. Not just the Heat’s effort or better outside shooting but a player that can force his will on playoff games the way Butler does.

Randle, who will likely garner All-NBA votes Thursday like Butler, had almost as many combined turnovers (10) as made field goals (12) in Games 3 and 4. He also fouled out Monday after scoring 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Butler’s impact isn't just scoring and defense; he had 10 assists in Game 4. It’s why the Heat knew Game 5 would see Butler and other Heat veterans setting a tone looking to close out an opponent on the road for the second consecutive series.

“Jimmy approaches every game with urgency,” guard Max Strus said. “He’s been phenomenal all playoffs and I know he’ll be ready tonight too.”

It’s a lesson the Knicks have learned the hard way. Containing Butler is challenging enough but matching his imprint on games is even tougher. Brunson had two games with at least 30 points this series, but it hasn't been enough.

They’ll need to change that to save their season starting Wednesday. Maybe playing at home will invigorate them but it could also inspire Butler, who was a spectator when the Heat lost Game 2 at the Garden.

Either way, this postseason has further stamped him as one of the best playoff performers of his generation. The Knicks have been reminded of that and the Heat, of course, appreciate benefiting from Butler's brilliance.

“I’m glad he’s on our side and I’m glad people are recognizing it’s not just about gaudy stats, it’s about impacting winning," said Spoelstra, "and he does that at a super high level.”