Josh Hart the right fit for Knicks that Cam Reddish never was

PORTLAND, Ore. — In his brief time in New York Cam Reddish was a polarizing figure — almost representing a barometer of how the team was performing and how the fan base would cheer or deride the direction of the franchise.

He was called, “the most athletic player on the team,” by a front office member and he occasionally would flash the potential he has carried since high school — a silky smooth slash to the rim or a defensive stop with his length and speed making you wonder why this didn’t happen more often. And when the team was in need, fans pleaded, “Free Cam.”

Reddish has been freed now, dealt to the Trail Blazers and facing the Knicks Tuesday night for the first time. He has played 32.7 minutes per game, averaging 14.6 points and shooting 37.1. But it is hard to imagine that any Knicks fans are expressing regrets over parting ways.

When the Knicks dealt Reddish away for Josh Hart, the season turned. The Knicks won the first nine games that Hart played with them — and numbers aside, it’s hard to argue that he hasn’t quickly become one of the Knicks most important players. And the Knicks moved Reddish to the end of the bench after a loss on Dec. 3 and were 10-13 when they made the switch. They went 20-13 with Reddish buried before the trade and 30-17 overall including the 13 games since the trade.

“It’s interesting. He’s what I would term a glue guy,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Hart. “You can start him, you can bring him off the bench. He’s an elite rebounder, but he’s a playmaker. And when I say playmaker I’m not talking about in the sense of just by the pass.

“If you need great defense, you need a loose ball, you need an offense rebound, you need a shot, whatever it is that you need, he’ll provide. He’s averaging say seven rebounds a game, somewhere in there, but he gets big rebounds late when the game is [on the line], and in traffic. And he’s all about the team and all about winning. So he’s been a great fit for us.”

While Reddish has started 11 of his 13 games in Portland (and played 36 minutes in his last game off the bench), Hart has not started a game with the Knicks, averaging 29.7 minutes, 10.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game since the trade. While he started all 51 of his games with the Blazers this season his per 36-minute scoring is up since the trade — and his three-point shooting has been off the charts, connecting at 58.6%.

“I try to bring whatever I can to help the team,” Hart said earlier on this trip. “Do a little bit of everything, get us second chance points, second chance possessions, those kind of things are great. That’s just my style of playing. Sometimes it’s the luck of the bounce. It’s kind of how I play.”

But off the bench at the start — and finishing almost every game — Hart has provided a spark of energy for a team making its way to the finish line. And particularly of late with the Knicks missing Jalen Brunson, Hart’s college teammate at Villanova where they won a national championship together, the Knicks have needed that spark from the bench to help Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

“The bench was huge,” Thibodeau said after the Knicks win over the Lakers Sunday, pointing out that Randle had gotten the Knicks started, but Barrett and the second unit then lifted them when they needed a boost. “RJ big game, (Immanuel Quickley big game. Mitch [Robinson] was solid I thought. But the bench was phenomenal.

“You know that you couldn't ask for any more. I thought Deuce [McBride] gave us great minutes. Obi [Toppin] gave us great minutes. Isaiah [Hartenstein] gave us great minutes. You can't ask for more than that. And Josh is Josh — every big play in the fourth, loose ball rebound, hit a big three when the game was starting to go the other way. But that's who he is. And we talked about it. That's what a playmaker is.”