Knicks' Josh Hart 'heated' by vanishing act in Game 5

MIAMI — Josh Hart has been a key piece to the Knicks success since his arrival this season and it carried into the postseason. But Wednesday, as the Knicks scrapped for a win to stay alive, Hart played just nine minutes.

Saddled by foul trouble — three in the first quarter and another when he entered the game in the third quarter — he was cast aside and watched from the bench as Quentin Grimes, who had replaced him In the starting lineup for Games 4 and 5, played all 48 minutes.

“I was heated,” Hart said, but not at any coaching decision as much as his own troubles and the calls. “We won so I mean, obviously, I want to go out there and play 30, 40 minutes a game but [I was] in foul trouble, QG was playing great. They didn’t need me to do that. I think it just shows the depth of the team even with [Immanuel Quickley] out.

“Definitely frustrating, trying to get a rhythm. But I mean I can’t put too much into it. You know what I mean. Some of them were just unfortunate. In the wrong place at the wrong time. I don’t think too much into it. No point. That’s not a true indication of how I feel like I’m playing now.”

He hasn’t been himself in this series. After playing 35 minutes per game against Cleveland in the first round, doing a solid job of defending Donovan Mitchell and averaging 11.6 points on 56.1% shooting, 45.5% from three-point range, he has cratered against the Heat. He has shot 39.5% overall against Miami and 23.5% from three.

“Big difference for me? Nothing really,” he said. “Obviously, I haven’t been shooting the ball as well. But nothing is really different. Nothing really changed. Obviously, got to give them credit, they’re doing a great job in terms of scouting, making sure they limit my transition points and limit my damage off of the glass. This is a team that has guys that’s been to the Finals, guys that won championships. Coach has won several championships. So obviously they have that attention to detail and that focus that it takes to win games like this.”

In matters off the court, Hart had to choose whether to stay with his wife Shannon, who gave birth to twins Friday, or be with the team.

Quickley out

Quickley was sidelined for a third straight game with a sprained right ankle. The Knicks have called him day to day but he has been listed as doubtful and ruled out without an on-court test each game. … Grimes banged knees with Miami’s Bam Adebayo in the final minutes of Wednesday’s game and had a heating pad on his left knee before the game but said he was fine and was not on the injury report at all.