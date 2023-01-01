Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley help Knicks top Rockets, snap losing streak at five games

HOUSTON — The Knicks could point to the things they need heading into the New Year: better health for Jalen Brunson, a quick healing of RJ Barrett’s lacerated finger and maybe the long-awaited trade that lands them the star they’ve been lusting after for years.

But what they really needed on the last day of 2022 was a matchup with the Houston Rockets, the worst team in the Western Conference.

While the Knicks hardly ended the year with a bang, they were able to escape with a 108-88 win over the Rockets at the Toyota Center, putting an end to the year and to their five-game losing streak.

It allowed the Knicks (19-18) to fly home to the ball-dropping in Times Square rather than feeling the weight of it descending on them.

They shot just 38.9% from the field but got 35 points, 12 rebounds and six assists from Julius Randle and 27 points and seven assists from Immanuel Quickley, who shot 9-for-25. Quentin Grimes finished with 19 points and shot 8-for-15. He scored seven of the Knicks' first 10 points and assisted on the other basket.

The Knicks held the Rockets (10-26) to 14 points in the second quarter and 53 in the final three quarters.

Randle is averaging 33.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in the last six games. Quickley has 29 assists and four turnovers in the last three.

After a heartbreaking collapse in Dallas and a disappointing effort in San Antonio against the second-worst team in the Western Conference, the Knicks — again playing without Brunson and Barrett — had enough to survive the Rockets and make this a pleasant homecoming for Grimes.

It’s just a half-hour drive to the Toyota Center from The Woodlands College Park High School in the suburbs outside downtown Houston, but it's a long path from the time when Grimes was earning All-American honors five years ago to Saturday night, when he made his first NBA appearance back home.

Grimes never got to face the hometown Rockets last season. He sat out the first meeting in New York, when he was not yet a regular part of the rotation. Then, after producing a breakout performance with 27 points on Dec. 12, 2021, he was forced to sit out the next five games — including the trip home — as he entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

His opportunities came sparingly last season; he earned a spot but then was sidelined by COVID and injuries. After a star turn in the Las Vegas Summer League, he entered the season behind incumbent starter Evan Fournier, but it was just a matter of time before he took that spot.

A foot injury slowed that move, but he took over as a starter on Nov. 20 and has been as steady a part of the Knicks' core as any of the high-salaried pieces. He has had to guard Luka Doncic — he did so better than Doncic's historic 60-point triple-double might indicate — and speedy point guards such as Trae Young and Ja Morant, fighting defensively in a way that endears him to coach Tom Thibodeau, who lobbied for the team to draft him.

The stands at the Toyota Center on Saturday night were dotted with plenty of familiar faces — at least 40 on his own guest pass list.

“Yeah, expecting a lot of people there,” Grimes said. “I must be doing something right if they’re coming out on New Year’s Eve.”

Thibodeau had no concern over the pressure getting to Grimes in his return home.

“I think you’re going to get everything he has,” he said. “That’s what you love about him. Whether it’s practice, a game, home, road, there’s a consistency to him. I think that’s important. Just go out there and play as hard as you can. I think if you’re doing the right things good things will come. I think you’re going to get everything he has. That’s what you love about him. Whether it’s practice, a game, home, road, there’s a consistency to him. I think that’s important. Just go out there and play as hard as you can. I think if you’re doing the right things good things will come. “