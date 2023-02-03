Knicks' Julius Randle an All-Star again, Jalen Brunson snubbed

Julius Randle was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star squad for the second time in his career, but Jalen Brunson was snubbed by the coaches selecting the reserves.

Randle was selected as a reserve along with Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday and Tyrese Haliburton.

The Western Conference reserves are Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Randle made the squad for the first time in the 2020-21 season when he also was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player and earned second team All-NBA honors. But after slipping last season he has rebounded with the addition of Brunson. He is averaging career-highs in points (24.7) and rebounds (10.9).

“I think he’s had a great season,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “A lot was made of last season. Last season he was challenged in a different way because of what he had done the previous season and we had injuries to our point guards last year. So he had to do a lot. People were locked in pretty good to him.

“I think getting Jalen has freed him up. And he’s done a good job of diversifying his game. He’s taking really good shots. That’s helped us. And he’s scoring in different ways whether it’s transition, post up, sometimes has the ball, he’s a screener in the pick and roll, ball handler, he and Jalen have great chemistry in the two man game. When he uses that versatility - no one wants to see Julius attacking the rim. Like that’s where his strength is and he’s hard to stop going downhill, getting to the rim. And he’s shooting enough threes where you have to play them and they’re rhythm shots.”

Randle will earn a $1.2 million bonus for making the team and his cap number will rise to $26.9 million next season with the all-star bonus shifted to a likely bonus.

Brunson, who sat out Thursday with a non-covid illness, was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Month that came out Thursday, and is averaging career-highs in points (22.8) and assists (6.2). Among the backcourt players Brunson was beaten out by Haliburton — who MSG analyst Wally Szczerbiak infamously called, “a fake all-star” earlier this season. Holiday and DeRozan also slipped in ahead of him.

Last month Brunson said he’d love to get an all-star spot for the first time in his career.

“Yeah, it’d definitely be nice,” he said. “Just control what I can control. That’s really it.”

While he never cracked the top 10 in fan voting, finishing eighth among the player vote. There was hope that the coaches would honor his style of play, serving as a coach on the floor and a leader in the locker room — as well as putting up gaudy numbers on the court.

“I don’t really know,” Brunson said last month. “I know that every coach that I’ve had, we’ve had a great relationship. I appreciate them. They appreciate me. From that aspect yes, but I can’t control what other people think or their opinions. I just focus on how I can help my team win games.”

Thibodeau had hopes that both would earn a spot — and Brunson certainly has a shot to be added if there is a player dropping out for injury.

“I’m hopeful. I think both are deserving,” Thibodeau said. “I think Julius had a monster year all season and I’m hopeful Jalen gets recognized for the contributions that he made. So we’ll see how that unfolds.”