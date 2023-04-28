Knicks' Julius Randle practices; will he be ready for Game 1?

GREENBURGH — The Knicks took to the practice court to begin preparations for their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat and did it with at least some participation from the entire team as Julius Randle returned to the court after spraining his left ankle again in Wednesday night’s first-round series clincher in Cleveland.

Randle, who had sat out the final five games of the regular season with a sprained ankle — suffered against Miami when he landed on Bam Adebayo’s foot on March 29 — turned the ankle again in the second quarter on Wednesday. But this time he was back doing some on-court work just two days later, raising hopes that he could be ready for Sunday’s Game 1 at Madison Square Garden.

“He didn't do much today, but he’s feeling a little bit better,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “So he’ll go through the rehab, see where he is tomorrow. He’s better today than he was yesterday, and that was a big thing. So we're hopeful.”

Thibodeau said that the shooting at the end of practice was his only court work, but added, “He did some cardio work in the pool and [weightlifting).”

Asked if this injury was less severe than the first sprain, Thibodeau said, “Yeah, the big thing, that was the initial reaction. So just hopeful. Take it day to day.”

The Knicks did have Quentin Grimes back for a full practice on Friday after he missed the second half of Game 3 and the final two games of the opening round with a contused right shoulder. Grimes said he had undergone an MRI that confirmed the injury and he was back for a full workout this time.

“It [happened on] one of the screens,” he said. “I kind of got just nicked up a little bit. I thought I was fine to keep playing through it, and it just kept getting worse and worse and worse I couldn’t even really lift it for a little bit, but it was kind of a freak thing just hitting a screen.”