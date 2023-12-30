Knicks fall to Magic despite Julius Randle's 38 points

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Knicks took the floor to start the fourth quarter, Taj Gibson grabbed the basketball and howled loudly, first to himself and then in front of his teammates, seemingly trying to pump life into a team in desperate need of a boost.

That it took the recently signed 38-year-old Gibson to appear as the best answer to the young legs of the Orlando Magic might have indicated what kind of night it was for the Knicks. They again found themselves misfiring badly, turning the ball over sloppily and appearing to get outrun and outmuscled by the Magic as they fell, 117-108, at the Kia Center.

The loss dropped the Knicks to 0-2 on this trip with a back-to-back game Saturday night in Indiana. The best thing going for the Knicks right now is that soon the month of December will be over. With one game and two days left before the calendar turns, they already look as if they have a hangover.

The Knicks overcame a brutal shooting performance and a 20-point third-quarter deficit to pull back within five points in the fourth quarter, but the hole they dug themselves proved to be too deep.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 38 points, including 16 in the first quarter. Jalen Brunson had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds but shot 4-for-15 from the field and RJ Barrett had 19 points.

The Knicks (17-14) shot 6-for-30 from three-point range and committed 16 turnovers after recording 18 turnovers Wednesday in Oklahoma City. They misfired on 10 straight field-goal attempts in the third quarter, making them 2-for-18 for the period, and went 7:08 without a field goal. They also missed 17 of their first 18 three-point attempts.

Franz Wagner had 32 points, Paolo Banchero added 29 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Suggs scored 21 for the Magic (19-12).

Quentin Grimes' three-pointer brought the Knicks within 10 with 7:09 to play and they finally got it down to single digits when Brunson converted an off-balance layup with 4:44 remaining. That made it 102-93, prompting a Magic timeout.

Randle muscled in against Goga Bitadze and then scored inside again, closing the deficit to 103-97 with 3:54 left. Suggs then missed a pair from the line and Brunson appeared to have a clear layup, but Bitadze blocked his drive from behind and then dunked on the other end.

As Bitadze started upcourt, he slammed a shoulder into Brunson, sending him sprawling and getting hit with a technical foul. Immanuel Quickley made the free throw and the Knicks were down 105-98, but Suggs blocked Brunson's shot.

Barrett followed Quickley's miss from three-point range and the lead was down to six with 1:36 left. A miss by Wagner gave the Knicks a chance, but Brunson missed on a drive and Randle fouled on the loose ball, sending Bitadze to the line with 1:02 left. The Knicks challenged the call, but it stood and he made one of two from the line.

A dunk by Randle with 56 seconds left brought the Knicks within five, but Suggs delivered a mid-range jumper and the lead was up to seven with 36.9 left. Brunson's two free throws with 32.5 seconds left made it 113-108, but Banchero hit two free throws and Suggs added a dunk.



