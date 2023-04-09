Julius Randle ankle update: No longer wearing protective boot

There was a Julius Randle sighting Sunday morning on the Knicks' bench. And even if it was just Randle sitting with his wife and two sons, there was a bit of news as he was without the protective boot that he was wearing when he last was with the team before their recent two-game road trip.

“Yeah, just the next step, following the protocol progression,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “So making good, steady progress.”

When Randle suffered a sprained left ankle March 29 against Miami the team announced the following day that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. With Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against Cleveland expected to be either Saturday or Sunday there is hope that he will be back in the lineup for the postseason after sitting out the final five regular-season games.

Thibodeau said that Randle has been on the court.

“He’s shooting, but no contact or anything like that,” he said. “But he's doing well overall.”

Brunson update

Jalen Brunson sat out the final three games of the regular season with the Knicks set in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference, but Thibodeau said that is more precautionary than the sprained right hand making him unable to play.

“Just more precautionary, just because of the hand being hit before,” he said. “So he's doing great, feels good.”

Mission accomplished

Isaiah Hartenstein completed his first season with the Knicks by playing in all 82 games — the first Knicks player to accomplish that since Justin Holiday in the 2016-17 season. RJ Barrett played all 72 games in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

Late signing

The Knicks signed Isaiah Roby, who was released last month by San Antonio, to a contract for the final game of the season with a non-guaranteed deal for next season. According to a league source, Roby will be paid $400,000, using up the remainder of the Knicks' salary-cap space. He is not eligible for the postseason.