Julius Randle playing at top of his game is key to Knicks' success

Julius Randle couldn’t help but laugh.

Sitting at the podium inside the fifth floor conference room at the Garden after the Knicks’ 102-83 dismantling of the Suns Monday afternoon, Randle was asked if his relationship with the fans has been repaired after a turbulent 2021-22 season.

“I don’t even remember that, that happened?” Randle said, between laughs, following his 28-point, 16-rebound, six assist matinee performance. “Stop bringing up old [expletive], man.”

What a difference a year makes.

The 28-year-old power forward is in the midst of a season that could see him earn a second All-Star berth. Randle is leading the Knicks in scoring (24.2 per game), rebounding (9.9 per game), minutes (34.9 per game), and is second in assists (3.8 per game).

It has been a campaign that has caused his teammates and coaches to routinely praise Randle’s play.

“That man has been focused. He’s playing with a clear head, playing focused. He’s having fun. That’s what I see,” Jalen Brunson said. “. . . I guarantee while he’s at the free-throw line he’s just focused on trying to make the free throw. He’s not hearing anything. But it’s really special to hear. Now we’ve just got to keep stacking wins”

Entering Wednesday night’s game against San Antonio, the Knicks (20-18) have won two straight and 10 of 16 dating back to Dec. 3.

Randle has been key to their success.

In the 16-game stretch, Randle is averaging 28.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He

has scored 30 or more points seven times, including a season-high 41 in the Knicks’ 122-115 loss to the Spurs in San Antonio on Dec. 29.

“He’s demanding double teams, making easy passes to keep everybody honest and his shot’s falling,” Immanuel Quickley said. “When his shot is falling, he’s very hard to guard. He’s a bully in the paint. He’s getting offensive rebounds. So, he’s pretty much doing everything right now.”

Indeed.

But as both Tom Thibodeau and Randle have repeatedly said over the course of the season, the offseason addition of Brunson has made the power forward’s job easier. Thibodeau has pointed out that eliminating ball-handling duties has benefited Randle, who has said Brunson has been able to get him the ball in prime scoring areas.

“Jalen is a playmaker and when I say that I mean whatever the game needs, he’s going to provide,” Thibodeau said. “.. Oftentimes, [Randle’s] playing in space, and when Julius is playing in space, he’s very hard to guard. And so, he can mix his scoring, versatility, whether it’s the post, pick and roll, him and Jalen in a two-man game or him just triggering action. I think that’s been [really] good. But I think he gets us organized, and I think once you get the team organized, then you can use your creativity to create advantages, and I think that’s what he’s done great. He's a master at creating advantages.”



