LOS ANGELES — It has sadly become a too normal part of Karl-Anthony Towns' NBA life and his real life outside of the lines, dealing with loss and navigating his focus between his play on the floor and family and friends off it.

“Yeah , for sure,” Towns said after the Knicks morning shootaround at UCLA. “They always question how your knees feel and all that but they never question how you’re doing. So this is one of those moments where i had to be there for my family and be there for the kids that lost somebody really special to them.”

“I don’t really want to talk about it. But I do appreciate the organization. My teammates giving me so much grace, and support through the time when I really needed. So I really appreciate that a lot to allow me to go through what I got to go through . . . The job isn’t forgiving, but it’s what we signed up for.”

Towns was on the court with the team Thursday morning after being with family and friends to mourn the loss of a friend, Sarah Holtzman, who passed away this week. Towns missed the Knicks' loss to Golden State on Wednesday night.

Towns went through this before, having lost his mother and other family members and friends to COVID. But going through before it doesn’t make it easier.

“I mean, I want to say that all the losses I’ve had have taught me how to appreciate life and find joy in the work,” he said. “Not many people have a chance to have this job and be able to play basketball for a living. And the problems have arisen in my life and stuff I know that if people were in my shoes they’d be extremely joyful to have the problems that I have so . . . just stay focused and it’s made me a better man. And with my mom I utilized that experience when it came to this one because losing a mom is tough.”