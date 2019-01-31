Kevin Knox to use Rising Stars Challenge snub as motivation

Kevin Knox sat down Tuesday to watch the announcement of the participants in the Rising Stars Challenge with his father, hoping for a little celebration in a season without many reasons to smile. But when the U.S. squads names were announced he found himself on the outside looking in.

Knox, who was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in December, said he will use the slight as motivation moving forward.

“You could use it as that. Add some fuel to the fire,” Knox said. “Just go out, just keep playing hard. Just keep going out there competing at a high level, keep getting better. But there’s definitely some motivation for myself. My parents, they want me to look at it as just another chance to go out there and compete, get better, grow. And just learn more as a person so I can be able to make it to the real All-Star Game. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Knox could still make it as an alternate with Lonzo Ball not expected to be a part of the event as he nurses an ankle injury, but Cleveland’s Collin Sexton might be a more likely choice since he plays the same position as Ball.

"I was a little surprised I wasn’t on the list,” he said. “But when you look at that list, there’s a lot of talented, great players on that list that they chose. Unfortunately I didn’t make it. But you look at it, there’s a lot of my friends on that list. They’ve got good players on there, on the World team as well. When you look at that list, I was a little bit disappointed but I was happy for those that made it . . . if I don’t get chosen, I’ll go home, see my family. But like I said, it’ll be an honor and a great accomplishment for me to go as an alternate and play in front of a lot of people on national TV.”

Fizdale not talking trades

As the rumors have floated that the Knicks will make a push for Anthony Davis with the Pelicans investigating trade possibilities, one name that has obviously come up is Kristaps Porzingis. Knicks coach David Fizdale was asked if he has spoken to Porzingis to reassure him.

“I don’t get into that,” Fizdale said. “I don’t want to talk about any of that stuff, especially right now. I’m locked into these guys. If those conversations are happening it’s with [GM] Scott [Perry] and [team president] Steve [Mills].”